New Mexico State University is parting ways with Chancellor Dan Arvizu after the university’s Board of Regents decided not to renew his contract.
Arvizu, 72, signed a five-year contract with the university in 2018 that expires on June 30, 2023. He is expected to fulfill the rest of his contract.
Arvizu released a statement on Jan. 5, reflecting on his term as chancellor.
“When I first took this job, I had no expectations of receiving another contract or an extension, which is why I’ve devoted so much energy toward addressing our tasks at hand with urgency,” Arvizu said. “My goal over the next six months is to do everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition for our next NMSU leader and position our university to be on the best footing going forward.”
While the news may have come as a shock to some, Richard Pineda, a political science expert and director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP, said the decision by the regents was not surprising.
“The term of academic chief executive officers is actually much shorter than it used to be, and my guess is that lifespan now for presidents and chancellors is between five to 10 years,” Pineda said.
Arvizu will be leaving following a challenging couple of years that, Pineda said, could have influenced the regents’ decision.
In November 2021, the university’s faculty senate passed a vote of no confidence in Carol Parker, who was then NMSU’s provost, amid allegations of nepotism and increasing distrust in her role as a leader.
The vote led to Parker, who is now the chief academic officer, going on administrative leave.
Then on Nov. 16, 2021, NMSU students rallied for tuition coverage, improved communication from leaders and the removal of NMSU President John Floros.
Floros would step down from his position in January 2022, which left Arvizu as the sole leader of the NMSU system.
“The chancellor has also had a few personal issues that have made the public record,” Pineda said, referencing the arrest of Sheryl Arvizu, the chancellor’s wife, on a domestic violence charge in May 2022.
Yet through all the challenges, the regents said Arvizu had done a lot of good to improve NMSU.
In the news release announcing Arvizu’s eventual departure, the regents highlighted accomplishments achieved by NMSU during the chancellor’s term.
After struggling through the pandemic, NMSU enrolled its largest freshman class since 2009 for the 2022 fall semester. NMSU’s Las Cruces campus counted 14,268 students, which was a 2.6% increase from the prior year.
Since 2018, NMSU’s research and development expenditures have grown by more than $25 million.
“Our great university is stronger and better positioned today than it was five years ago thanks to the tremendous work done by the chancellor and by so many others in our NMSU community,” the statement read.
Going forward, the regents will nominate a search committee to find a new chancellor.
Pineda said it will be interesting to see if the person they choose will have traditional academic experience or come from a different professional background like Arvizu, who had a career in advanced energy research and development.
“Given that Arvizu came from a nontraditional background, I’m wondering if the Board of Regents will try to find a more traditional candidate – somebody who’s a vice president now at another institution or somebody who serves in the role of like a provost at another university,” Pineda said.
NMSU declined to speak about the search process, saying it was too early to comment.
Garrett Moseley, president of the Associated Students of New Mexico State University, said he hopes investment toward the university’s LEADS 2025 plan will be a priority for the new leadership.
Among the goals of the strategic plan is achieving R1 status, the highest research designation, from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
“They’re solid goals, and we have been working towards them for so many years already,” Moseley said.
Whoever takes the position, he said, should have a good sense of what and who NMSU represents.
“NMSU has a very diverse student demographic, and it’s going to be important that we have a chancellor that understands the challenges that our students face and how unique our university is as a minority-serving institution, and a land-grant institution located near the borderland.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.