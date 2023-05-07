The children at Kids Excel El Paso got the moves, and they are getting noticed – not just locally but also by business giants like Nike.
The nonprofit, which engages and motivates young El Pasoans through dance, was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the global footwear company.
“They understood the value of what we’re doing and that almost means more than the money,” said Courtney Elam, executive and artistic director at Kids Excel El Paso. “We are doing this to serve so many children.”
The program is gearing up for its “Queen Bee” show on May 25 at the Plaza Theatre — featuring fourth grade dancers from the Canutillo, El Paso and Ysleta school districts, as well as La Fe Preparatory School and Youth Opera of El Paso.
Kids Excel is one of 48 nonprofits across North America to receive a grant from Nike as part of its Until We All Win community investment program, which supports underrepresented communities.
“The funding helps us positively impact the development of young students through an exciting and unique arts education model,” Nike said in a statement.
The money will be used to support Kids Excel’s operations.
“The grant puts the spotlight on the unique inclusive culture of El Paso and our need for valuable youth arts programming, as well as the evident success of the Kids Excel program in enhancing that culture and meeting the community’s needs,” said Don Margo, chair of the Kids Excel board.
Founded in 2004 by El Paso native Stephen Feinberg to fill a need for arts programming in the region, Kids Excel has impacted more than 30,000 children. The program was inspired by Jacques d’Amboise, founder of the National Dance Institute in Harlem, New York, and a long time friend of Feinberg.
“He started by having a boys dance class to remove the stigma for boys into dancing while making sure these kids have something to do and not get in trouble,” Elam said about d’Amboise. “We have a strong relationship with the National Dance Institute in Harlem. We have gone there to train, and some of their people come to El Paso to train us.”
Every week, the program serves about 1,800 students, primarily in fourth grade, across 21 schools in El Paso.
“We want to teach a dancer’s work ethic to these children and give them something that they can take not only to their classrooms but also keep those seeds of confidence and self-esteem with them throughout their lives,” Elam said.
One of those kids is Jesus Barraza, 11, a sixth grader at Hornedo Middle School. His dream is to become a professional dancer.
“I love dancing with a passion,” said Barraza, who joined Kids Excel in 2021.
Barraza found he had an affinity for dancing when he learned to do the Cupid Shuffle from his uncle, who died last year.
“My uncle always taught me how to do things like salsa dances and line dances because he loved it like me,” Barraza said. “I’m just so happy to be in Kids Excel in honor of my uncle and my grandma, who also loved dancing.”
Barraza will be one of the 300 students performing in the “Queen Bee” show, which celebrates the women who rocked the world.
“This is going to be the most amazing show we’ve ever done,” said Elam, the artistic director. “The kids are excited to perform, and the band is pretty excited to have their entire set being Queen.”
Margo said there is a demand for programs like Kids Excel, and he hopes every child in El Paso can have the opportunity to join the program.
“The best thing we could accomplish would be to perpetuate and sustain the legacy and the mission Steve seeded through his immense generosity, as well as the memory of Steve’s friend Jacques d’Amboise,” Margo said.
For tickets to “Queen Bee,” email Erik Baray, associate director of development at Kids Excel, at erik@kids-excel.org.
For more information about Kids Excel El Paso, visit Kids-Excel.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
