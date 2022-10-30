For the first time in about a year, the city’s animal shelter has a veterinarian on staff – an El Paso native who has returned to his hometown from the U.K., where he practiced.
Since starting in September, Dr. Tony Chacon has been busy at animal services, which has struggled to manage severe overcrowding at the shelter on Fred Wilson.
Chacon and his team are performing 25 spay and neuter procedures a day. But with 4,000 animals awaiting surgery at the shelter and with foster families, they’ve got a lot of work ahead of them.
“Seeing an animal come here in a bad state with all these problems, and then being able to make them healthy, seeing where they were to where they’re now and getting adopted, that brings me a lot of joy,” he said.
Nationwide, there is a shortage of veterinarians while adoption rates are the lowest in years, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Shelters across the country are maxed out, and that has led to the spread of disease and long stays for animals in shelters, as well as a decrease in spay and neuter surgeries.
“The overall veterinarian shortage is not new to El Paso; the pandemic just highlighted it,” said Eric Boehm, executive director of the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association.
El Paso is geographically isolated, which makes it difficult to hire new veterinarians, Boehm said. There are 31 veterinarian schools in the United States.
“Nobody knows where El Paso is. So a lot of our veterinarians are from here in some shape or form,” Boehm said.
The association estimates there are 25 vacant positions for veterinarians in El Paso. Three of those vacancies are at El Paso Animal Services. Chacon’s hiring comes after a three-year recruitment campaign by the city.
“It’s been difficult to just get a surgery schedule, even at private clinics, because they’re also short-handed,” said Michele Anderson, the marketing and public engagement manager at animal services.
The department has partnered with Operation Kindness, a Dallas-based animal welfare organization, which has sent teams of traveling veterinarians to the shelter for up to a few weeks at a time.
Anderson said they had four veterinarians come from Oct. 22-23. Another team came about a week ago and will be there until Nov. 7.
“Bissell Pet Foundation is also sending their veterinarian, Dr. Alana Canupp, who has been assisting with surgeries over the last few years,” she said.
Chacon leads a team of 13 veterinary technicians at animal services.
“With now having Dr. Chacon, a full-time veterinarian, on board, it has gotten a little bit easier for our daily operations,” Anderson said.
Chacon grew up in Anthony, N.M., surrounded by dogs and ferrets. He rescued kittens and always wanted to be a veterinarian.
“My experience with animals came at an early age when one of the stray cats in my area ended up being pregnant,” he said. “We took those cats in and got the mother spayed. I grew up with them, and helping them led me to where I am now.”
Chacon earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at New Mexico State University and moved overseas to the U.K., where he graduated from the Royal Veterinary College at the University of London in 2014.
He worked in private veterinary practice in the U.K. before moving back to the El Paso region.
Apart from missing his parents, Chacon said he wanted to work where he could make an impact in his hometown.
“Initially, I was thinking of maybe working in a local private practice,” he said. “By working here to serve these homeless animals and the community, it makes a bigger splash.”
Chacon said one challenge the shelter has faced is maintaining a healthy environment for the animals.
“Since I’ve started, I have reviewed our protocols to mirror the latest research-based evidence on how to effectively prevent the spread of these diseases,” he said.
The protocols include a tier-based system, Chacon said.
“Each tier addresses the severity of the disease,” he said. “By placing them into a certain tier, we’re able to give them the medication that’s needed to help control that.”
Chacon wants to implement testing for diseases that are acquired through ticks. He is also focused on community outreach efforts.
“We’ve got plenty of opportunities for the community to get involved,” he said. “We also have things for little kids like reading to the kittens. If you’re interested in fitness, we’ve got the Rescue Runners that do little runs with the dogs every Sunday.”
For more information, vist ElPasoAnimalServices.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
