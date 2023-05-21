El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

“When you have a community with one in three people being food insecure, that has enormous implications for our society,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

When it comes to hunger, 35% of El Pasoans and 61% of UTEP students faced food insecurity last year, according to a new study conducted by the University of Texas at El Paso and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

