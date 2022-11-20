Howdy Homemade, El Paso’s newest ice cream shop, is scooping up sweetness for Downtown with a business model that primarily hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Adam Tirres, a program officer at the El Paso Community Foundation, said the first few weeks of business have already been busy despite the dipping autumn temperatures.
The shop, at 601 N. Oregon under the Roderick Artspace Lofts, had its soft opening about three weeks ago and will celebrate its grand opening on Dec. 3.
“Once they turn 22, there’s not a lot of programs and services for these people with disabilities,” Tirres said. “We want to fill that transition piece and offer something for them to do, gainful employment and that social structure.”
Tirres said about 70% of the business right now comes from family members of employees, who pop in to visit throughout the day. He said there’s also been a steady stream of visitors from nearby office buildings and businesses, including WestStar Tower.
There are about 17 heroes, or employees, at the El Paso Howdy Homemade, Tirres said. The heroes make $10 per hour. Employees at the El Paso location range in age from 25 to 45.
There are also about five shift leaders that help facilitate shop operations.
Tirres said the ice cream shop helps employees stay engaged and social after aging out of the school system and gives them opportunities for paid work. He said nationally, about 82% of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities are unemployed.
He said employees are eager to work.
The ice cream shop is working with the foundation and Texas Workforce Commission on hiring. Tirres said the commission has offered job training, coaching and other resources for employees.
Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, said the idea to bring a Howdy Homemade to the region came from John McKee, a foundation donor.
“The key here is that we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Pearson said. “We’ve talked a lot about employing people with disabilities, but haven’t done it at a high level. As we open more of these, we’ll be able to be a formidable employer.”
Pearson said there are plans in the works to open two more Howdy Homemade shops in the region, including one in Las Cruces.
Howdy Homemade was founded in Dallas in 2015 by Tom Landis, an entrepreneur. There are several franchises across the country, including in Denver, Indianapolis and Lubbock. The one in El Paso is owned by a corporation that’s owned by the El Paso Community Foundation, Pearson said.
The El Paso shop is filled with natural light and is around the corner from a number of soon-to-open projects, including the Downtown library, Mexican American Cultural Center and La Nube children’s museum.
Unique flavors include Dr. Pepper chocolate chip, lemon raspberry, dark chocolate chipotle and Happily Ever Banana.
The ice cream is homemade, and prepared by employees at the shop’s factory a couple of suites down.
On Friday, the community foundation hosted other foundation CEOs from throughout the country. He’s not an ice cream man, Pearson said, but still enjoyed the mango sorbet. Others enjoyed the experience.
“It will help change the way we see ourselves, the way we look at each other and those who are different from us,” Pearson said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
