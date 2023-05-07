A national sculptor will be bringing a massive work of art to UTEP.
UT System regents last week approved plans for a 1,200-pound statue of legendary UTEP coach Don Haskins on the campus.
The statue will be made by New Jersey-based artist Brian Hanlon, as a gift to UTEP from El Paso businessman Dan Longoria and his wife, Jo Ann.
“We believe this statue of coach Haskins is long overdue on the UTEP campus,” Longoria said in a statement. “Our family has a long-standing relationship with El Paso, and this gift is just one way we can give back to the community that has supported us for so long.”
During the Civil Rights Movement, Haskins led the Miners basketball team to win the NCAA championship on March 19, 1966. Texas Western, now UTEP, was the first school to start five Black players in an NCAA title game.
Haskins, nicknamed “The Bear,” served as a mentor for future professional players and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997. He retired as head coach in 1999 and died at age 78 in 2008.
“I think it’s incredible for the city,” said Steve Kaplowitz, host of SportsTalk on 600 ESPN El Paso. “For everyone that has had the opportunity to go to games over the years, whether or not they knew Don Haskins, it’s the ultimate tribute to have a bronze statue in front of the Don Haskins Center.
“To me, this is something that should’ve happened many years ago. You think about what he did for the school, for the city, for how he put UTEP and El Paso on the map nationally.”
Hanlon, the sculptor, said he learned about Haskins when the 1966 Texas Western team was inducted into the hall of fame. Hanlon was previously the hall of fame’s master sculptor.
“The year that Texas Western went into the hall of fame, that’s when I was educated on the team, the coach and pioneer situation he was in, and how he followed through with it,” Hanlon said. “I was really overwhelmed with admiration at everything I learned at that extent.”
Hanlon said the Haskins family is providing input on the clay model of the sculpture, which he said should be ready in early summer. The statue is slated for unveiling in the following basketball season.
“It’s not for coach Haskins; it’s about coach Haskins and Texas Western,” he said. “It’s not a glorification of an individual but a celebration of an event that changed basketball. I go out of my way to celebrate such moments, which I think are good for our history books, fans, kids, the general public, to learn something about their community.”
The statue is slated to be about 7 feet tall and weigh about 1,200 pounds, and will be modeled after Haskins’ bear hug pose. It will be placed in front of the east entrance of the Don Haskins Center.
Hanlon is a renowned sculptor who has designed in bronze across the U.S., including a literal bear at Missouri State University, Shaquille O’Neal at LSU and Jody Conradt at UT Austin.
Haskins’ legacy has long been felt around El Paso. UTEP’s nearly 12,000-seat basketball stadium is named after the coach. In 2006, Disney turned the story of the 1966 Texas Western squad into the movie “Glory Road.”
There’s a Don Haskins Drive on the Eastside and memories of Haskins at Lucy’s on Mesa.
“A Don Haskins tribute is in the early stages of development, one step being UT Regents approval,” UTEP officials said in a statement. “The University of Texas at El Paso is grateful for the generosity of the Longoria family, longtime supporters and friends of UTEP, and their vision to memorialize coach Haskins.”
Kaplowitz said he hopes UTEP can have a celebration centered on the unveiling of the statue.
“Many former UTEP players who played for Don Haskins will have the opportunity to return home and be part of the celebration,” Kaplowitz said.
Longoria, who owns 15 Mattress Firm locations in the region, is a longtime supporter of UTEP Athletics. His wife Jo Ann said in a statement that she’s happy the Haskins family can share in the moment of the statue.
“We are honored to present this tribute with Mary Haskins, her children, and all families in El Paso,” Longoria said.
