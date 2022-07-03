There are not too many people who can say economic development is near and dear to their heart, but Andrea Hutchins is one of them.
Hutchins last week was named the new CEO of the El Paso Chamber, nearly three months after the departure of David Jerome.
“I married a man in the military, and it’s taken me around the globe. Economic development is used in every place I’ve lived,” Hutchins told El Paso Inc. “It’s definitely provided me with some vision for what can be for local communities.”
Hutchins begins her tenure as the first female chief executive of the 123-year-old organization at the start of August. Most recently, she was chief operating officer at Thomas P. Miller & Associates, a national consulting firm headquartered in Indianapolis.
Hutchins said her previous experience has helped different communities and organizations find their paths and put strategies into place.
She grew up in Leavenworth County, Kansas, and was previously that city’s chamber of commerce president and worked in the women’s division.
“It’s kind of near and dear to my heart, their mission and critical nature to the business community,” Hutchins said. “Through that experience, I was able to become the city’s first economic development director.”
She previously lived in El Paso and was the county’s economic development director for about a year in August 2019.
“Coming back to Fort Bliss is kind of like coming back home to me,” Hutchins said. “I met so many amazing people while I was here. The welcome I’ve received from past connections has been overwhelming.”
Hutchins said she will spend the first 30 days on the job talking to people and listening, packing her calendar and finding opportunities to fill in any gaps. With more than 1,400 members, the chamber is one of the region’s largest business groups.
She said she also wants to hear from businesses that once belonged to the chamber but are no longer involved.
“If folks want to talk to me, have ideas, no matter how crazy they might seem, if they have input, complaints, positive things, questions, I really do want people to reach out to me,” Hutchins said. “I’m meeting with different community members so I can truly have a broad painted picture to move forward with.”
The chamber has a foundation of strong relationship-building, Hutchins said. She hopes to build on that work and said the team at the El Paso Chamber has remained strong even through the pandemic.
“The individuals at the chamber have not only not skipped a beat, but I think they’ve grown, hired new people, and there’s lots of infrastructure already there,” Hutchins said.
She said El Paso’s cultural and business diversity has created a strong entrepreneurial spirit in the city, which can help in the face of an economic downturn.
“Most economists are predicting that we’re likely going to see a recession in the coming years. I think the infrastructure we have in place, from local government all the way to state and federal, along with a diverse, young and healthy entrepreneurial network, I think there’s so much potential here,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins’ resume was one of 157 received for the chamber position, and she was one of seven finalists. Former CEO David Jerome left in April to run the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
“Her international background as well as her El Paso connections – military, business, nonprofits, media, education and more – make her an ideal choice as the chamber’s next chief executive officer,” said El Paso Chamber board chair Max Villaronga in a news release.
Gary Borsch, CEO of Professional Investment Counsel and past chair of the chamber board, said the evaluation committee worked with an HR consultant out of Austin to find candidates and was staggered by the response they got.
“In selecting Andrea, we feel like we did a very thorough, comprehensive national and local search. We ended up with someone who we think gives us the best of both worlds,” Borsch said. “She has local and national experience, both in and out of the chamber world. She was our No. 1 pick, and we’re glad she accepted the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.