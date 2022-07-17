The El Paso Independent School District’s planetarium, a facility used for more than stargazing, has reopened.
The Gene Roddenberry Planetarium, named after the El Paso native and “Star Trek” creator, was officially inaugurated last week in the former multipurpose room at the now-closed Crosby Elementary School. It is the only planetarium in El Paso.
“The whole goal of this planetarium is for our community, for our kids in the El Paso area, to come in and have an out-of-this-world experience and to leave this place inspired,” said Evelyn Maldonado, the planetarium’s program manager.
EPISD partnered with the city of El Paso to create the $1.16 million facility, with a $951,101 Community Development Block Grant providing most of the funding.
The planetarium is primarily used for educating students, but it also presents public programs, including star talks and planetarium shows like “From Earth to the Universe.”
The original Roddenberry Planetarium was built in 1969 at EPISD’s former central office on Boeing Drive. The new location at 5411 Wren provides them with new opportunities, Maldonado said.
“We’ll have more interactive exhibits available soon for those who come and visit us,” she said. “Then there is the brand-new dome. We have a brand-new sound system and in October, we’ll be getting a brand-new projector system. It’ll be 4K.”
Apart from stargazing, Maldonado said the planetarium will hold training for educators on how to teach science. The facility also works with other institutions outside of elementary schools, including El Paso Community College.
“We also work closely with EPCC, and some of the astronomy teachers from there actually have their students come into the planetarium and volunteer during public showings,” she said. “They get a little bit of community hours.”
Maldonado said the planetarium also helps EPISD students – like fifth and eighth graders – prepare for their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, exams.
“The fifth graders get heavily tested on the planets, so when they come and visit, we show them every single one of the planets of our solar system,” she said. “Eighth graders are supposed to know the phases of the moon, and there’s no better place to see it other than the dome, where you can actually see the moon orbiting around the earth. It’s different from seeing it on paper.”
In the future, Maldonado hopes to showcase the new images from the James Webb Space Telescope on the 4K projectors.
She also wants to expand what the Roddenberry Planetarium can do to provide a more interactive science experience for kids.
“I hope that this facility becomes more than just a planetarium. I would hope that we can keep on collaborating with the city or maybe even with other school districts and really give this facility its full potential,” Maldonado said. “We are just getting started.”
Public shows are held in the summer with free admission. For more information, visit episd.org/planetarium.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
