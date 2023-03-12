The United States construction industry is worth about $2 trillion and has been historically male dominated, but women are joining the occupation in increasing numbers.
One reason: The pay gap in construction is among the smallest, with women earning about 95.5% of what men make, according to Fixr, a home remodeling and building site.
“For women that want to enter into construction, I would say don’t be afraid. Just make sure you do your research on joining any company that intentionally grows a culture of care for their people. Put yourself out there, and never look back,” said Tricia Kagerer, executive vice president of risk management at Jordan Foster Construction.
The El Paso-based construction company, like others in the area, has created a number of initiatives to draw more women into the business and help them advance.
“It’s not necessarily one that is the norm yet, and I’m hoping we can change that,” Kagerer said. “We really have a challenge with attracting and retaining people to our industry.”
During Women in Construction Week, El Paso Inc. reached out to several women working in construction who shared their experiences, the challenges women can face and the benefits of working in the industry.
Nationwide, about 8 million people are employed in construction. About 11% are women, according to Fixr.
Since 2013, the number of women in construction has risen by 53%. Last year, the number increased by 3.5%. Still, women like Maria Luna don’t encounter a lot of other women in the industry.
“You feel like you’re the only one out there at times,” said Luna, who is a project superintendent for Sundt Construction.
Luna is working on UTEP’s Aerospace and Manufacturing Center, an $80 million building for the university’s College of Engineering.
Luna, who has 10 years of experience in construction, explained how the industry can be intimidating for new hires.
“I think a lot of it has to do with feeling prepared and having the confidence,” she said.
Angelica Rosales, project director at Sundt Construction, said the company is working to recruit and promote more women in construction. More than 14% of the company’s workforce are women. It offers internship programs for those who are interested in pursuing a career in construction.
“Construction has a steep barrier to entry,” said Rosales, who has almost five years of experience in construction, “It’s not the industry that you’re just going to try to dabble in.”
To bring more women into the business, Rosales said Sundt invests in talent through personal development plans, including programs like LEAP — Leadership Excellence Accelerates Performance — that prepare them for higher roles.
Most women who work in the construction industry, enter through sales and management, with about 36% having office occupations and another 36% being involved in management, according to Fixr.
The women El Paso Inc. spoke to said women face many obstacles, including sexual harassment. Television tropes like catcalls on job sites, while used for comedy, hold some truth and can reflect reality for women in construction, they said.
On Tuesday, the El Paso Association of Contractors presented its first Women in Construction lunch event. Kagerer, who wrote the book “The B Words: 13 Words Every Woman Must Navigate for Success,” was the keynote speaker.
Her book is based on interviews with 50 women in construction, who talked with her about the challenges they face and possible solutions.
“We need to make sure that we do our part to create environments that are inclusive for everyone,” Kagerer said.
One of those solutions Kagerer focused on was what she coined “breaking the bro-code,” the pattern of misogyny in the workplace, including the use of uncomfortable phrases, inappropriate behaviors and misconceptions of gender.
“It includes not just safety for the physical body, preventing accidents, but also the mental health of our workforce,” Kagerer said.
Those issues can be directed at men as well and affect their mental health. About 50 out of 100,000 men working in construction die by suicide, which is one of the highest suicide rates among occupations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It takes having work environments where people feel that it’s OK to raise their hand and ask for help,” Kagerer said. “It should also be OK for organizations to reach out and ask how their employees are doing and checking in.”
Rosales said for women to move further in the industry, it takes forward-thinking men who have been in the industry for years to be mentors, share their wisdom and ignore gender as a qualification.
“As much as we want to talk about women supporting women, which is important, there aren’t many of us in the industry,” she said. “It does require men advocating for us.”
