When riding through Downtown with the chief executive of El Paso Electric in her Tesla, the first thing you notice is the sound of the engine or, rather, the lack of sound.
The only thing on the dashboard of the Model Y is a large monitor, and Kelly Tomblin said she loves how it relays vehicle diagnostics and battery life.
“It’s like a little computer on wheels,” Tomblin said. “But the real fun is driving it.”
Electric vehicles, also known as EVs, have been cruising the streets of El Paso. There still aren’t many of them, but their numbers are growing.
There were 2,248 electric vehicles registered in El Paso County as of July 26, according to Texas Department of Motor Vehicle data analyzed by the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition. That’s up from 1,429 a year ago and 1,737 in January.
There are a total of 138,951 electric vehicles registered in Texas.
On Friday, Casa Buick GMC at 6800 Montana celebrated the delivery of the first Hummer EV to El Paso.
The “supertruck” is one of the dozens of new all-electric models that are expected to arrive at dealerships nationwide over the next few years. In March, Ford reported that it would boost spending on electric vehicles to $50 billion through 2026. And GM said last year that it planned to spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025.
But, for now, the most common EVs in El Paso are those made by Tesla – the models 3, Y and S – with more than 1,000 vehicles registered in El Paso, the data shows. Coming in second is the Chevrolet Volt with about 150 vehicles registered.
The Tesla vehicles aren’t being bought at your local dealership though.
Under Texas franchise laws, consumers can only buy cars from auto dealers and not directly from automakers. Yet, EV manufacturers like Tesla have been selling their products through the internet.
For Tomblin, the process of buying a Tesla, in contrast to going to a dealership, was shorter and easier. She compared it to ordering something off Amazon.
“I went on my (Tesla) app. They let you pick out the color, the range and the wheels,” she said. “When I got my first one, I used to work out on a farm in Illinois. And I had ordered this car when they first came out. I got a call from Tesla, and they said, ‘Hi, your car’s going to be here tomorrow.’ They drove it out in the boonies and showed up at my place with my car. It was bizarre.”
Martin Lopez, an El Paso EV enthusiast, bought a Rivian R1T electric truck in March – one of fewer than 6,000 on the road so far. He said what makes EVs appealing, apart from being better for the environment, is that electricity costs less than gas.
“The last time I took it on a drive over to Albuquerque and back, I calculated the miles per charge compared to miles per gallon. At that point, I paid half the cost to charge it compared to paying for gasoline,” Lopez said. “That was a point when gas prices were not as high. It might be a wider ratio at this point.”
There are drawbacks to owning an EV.
For Lopez, charging his Rivian takes hours, which is longer than just going to a gas station and filling the tank for a few minutes.
“You have to plan when traveling,” Lopez said. “You can stop somewhere and visit with somebody for a while and charge it there, but it is a slow charge.”
There are 79 EV charging stations in El Paso, 12 of which are free, according to PlugShare, a public charge station location app for drivers.
Although EVs require less maintenance than vehicles with gasoline engines, there can be challenges getting them repaired.
Pronto Body Shop Inc. in Downtown El Paso does specific repairs to Tesla vehicles.
“We do all minor repairs like repaint door skins and bumper replacement. Anything that’s not aluminum structural repair, we can take care of,” said Tiffany Menefee, president of Pronto Body Shop.
Acquiring parts to repair a customer’s Tesla is also like ordering off Amazon, but that also means there’s a wait time.
“I have one Tesla that has been here for two months, and I can’t proceed without certain parts,” Menefee said. “I ordered and paid for the parts two months ago, but I still have no idea when I am going to get those parts.”
Last year, Tesla quietly opened its first El Paso service center and “gallery,” where the vehicles can be viewed. It’s in Northwest El Paso at 7825 Helen of Troy Dr. El Paso Inc. visited the center and was referred to the company’s press contact, who did not respond to a request for comment.
Change is coming, said Tomblin on the future for EVs in El Paso.
“Change is always hard for people,” she said. “More people will get over that fear of change as they get a chance to drive them because it’s hard to go back to regular cars after. There’s very little downside to them. I’m being carbon neutral and saving a lot of money.
“Young people seem really interested in electric cars, and people with environmental consciousness are becoming more interested in it. And, again, the bottom line is, it’s really fun to drive.”
