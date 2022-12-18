The number of business owners applying for traditional business loans has been shrinking as they seek alternative sources of capital.
Viva Capital Funding, an El Paso-based invoice factoring company, cites data from the Federal Reserve showing that 43% of businesses in the U.S. applied for traditional loans when they needed capital last year. That compares to 49% three years ago.
The company said that the likelihood of a business getting approved for a loan has fallen, with only 68% receiving funding last year, down from 76% the prior year.
“As the economy starts to kind of construct, traditional lending also constructs,” David Ortwein, director of operations at Viva Capital Funding, told El Paso Inc. “We feel that some clients who typically would go to a bank for loans will then come to us because the way we finance is very different.”
Invoice factoring is a type of alternative financing where businesses sell their invoices at a discount to third-party lenders. It’s one of many ways a business can secure additional capital.
As the Fed has increased interest rates it has made it more costly for businesses to borrow money. Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, said when businesses face high interest rates, they need to start worrying about cash flow.
“Businesses are definitely having to diversify their growth strategies,” she said.
Companies considering alternative financing, everything from crowdfunding to venture capital, need to do their research, Hutchins said.
“I think when getting any capital from any source, it’s important to shop around and make sure that you are doing your homework on the organization that you’re working with,” she said. “A lot of non-traditional lenders or non-traditional programs also provide education in addition to their services for businesses to learn.”
Factoring is a tool that businesses use to accelerate their cash flow, said Armando Armendariz, the director of business development at Viva Capital. It is often used by businesses that are experiencing significant growth to cover short-term operating costs, including payroll and supplies.
“These are companies that need a quick turnaround time and higher advance rates than a conventional bank line of credit,” Armendariz said, “While banks don’t typically like to see that, they would be good candidates for factoring.”
The factoring company gets paid when it collects from a client’s customers, taking a percentage of the invoice value.
“The percentage we charge really depends, and it might be 1.5% to 2%,” Armendariz said.
Viva Capital was established in 1999 and bought by four partners, including Armendariz and Ortwein in 2016. Their focus was on transportation and oilfield factoring but has grown to other types of businesses, including manufacturing, health care and construction.
Going into the new year, Ortwein said, the economy looks uncertain.
“We’ve seen a definite slowdown to some of the manufacturing,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to see and kind of evaluate is this kind of a seasonal slowdown. How much of it is seasonal?”
Hutchins said El Paso businesses seem to be doing well now compared to the last few years.
“I truly think that we’ve got an opportunity here to take advantage of some of the post-COVID economy,” she said. “Some companies that are involved in logistics and trade and advanced manufacturing here in the El Paso region are doing relatively well, especially those that are benefiting from the nearshoring and the onshoring.”
But for business owners to continue to do well into 2023, Hutchins said they need to plan and prepare.
“Anything that they can do to cut expenses is obviously going to be helpful to the bottom line,” she said. “El Paso companies need to look for ways to retain employees. There are ways that businesses can ensure that their cash flow is not all being spent toward the repayment of debt.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
