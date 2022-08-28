A roadway project long on the Westside’s wishlist will soon come to fruition.
The Texas Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Planning Organization are moving forward on work to add a frontage road connecting I-10 West to the Montecillo development.
“From a mobility perspective, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Eduardo Calvo, executive director of the MPO. “With a frontage road, you can open it up to connect with neighboring properties. That’s the interest with Montecillo and all those properties.”
The project will cost about $18 million, and construction is slated to begin in late 2024. TxDOT will conduct engineering and environmental work in 2023. Right now, there is no direct connection between Interstate 10 and the Montecillo development, which includes Topgolf and iFly.
That has long hampered development efforts in the area, including on a swath of vacant land next to Montecillo where there were once plans for a community anchored by a Walmart Supercenter.
“I’m absolutely in favor of the connector, without a doubt,” said David Bogas, director of development at EPT Land Communities, which has been developing the Montecillo community for more than a decade. “It’s essential, for traffic, access and success of businesses. I’m very much in favor of it.”
The 1.7-mile project is only focused on the westbound frontage lanes, and there’s not yet a date on when eastbound frontage lanes could be extended.
The project will run from Mesa Park Drive to Sunland Park. Mesa Park was established when work was completed on the Executive Center westbound on-ramp improvements to I-10.
Calvo said the frontage road will be built on existing TxDOT right of way and will hug the main lanes of I-10 West.
“We don’t need to acquire properties from anyone. Some drainage, arroyos, makes it a little more difficult, but there’s nothing we can’t engineer and build,” Calvo said.
The funding comes from one of the city’s transportation reinvestment zones, which captures incremental increases in property taxes to help pay for various transportation projects in the area.
Calvo said the frontage road project is a partnership between the city, MPO and TxDOT. The MPO’s policy board selects projects to prioritize, Calvo said.
Montecillo continues to grow, with construction underway on a clubhouse and water park. But there are still limited entry points to large attractions like Topgolf and iFly. While visible from the freeway, drivers have to exit at either Executive Center or Sunland Park and then hook around to get to Montecillo from Mesa Street or Mesa Hills.
“We’re challenged always because Montecillo is a very difficult location and site,” Bogas said. “But we’ve never not stepped up to the challenge. It’s a great location. It has a great reputation, and we’re just gonna keep moving forward.”
According to an October 2020 presentation by the city’s capital improvement department, the project would construct two westbound frontage lanes that taper into one lane at Sunland Park.
Calvo said the project and partnerships help El Paso be stronger when competing for other transportation funding.
“We compete at the state level for funding with Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, Houston,” Calvo said. “In most cases, they have their act together. If we can’t demonstrate that we do, it’s very easy for decision-makers in Austin to blow us off.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
