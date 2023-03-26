Garrett Moseley, 22, never imagined having a seat on his institution’s board of regents, let alone while he was president of New Mexico State University’s student government.
Moseley graduates in May with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and government, but said he feels his time at NMSU is not finished.
“I knew I would be applying to get my master’s degree here,” said Moseley, who has applied for NMSU’s master of business administration program. “With that, I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to continue serving the university that I love.”
Moseley was officially sworn in as the student regent on March 10 during the board of regents’ regular meeting. He succeeds former student regent Neil Bitsie.
Moseley’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Moseley has served as president of the Associated Students of NMSU since fall 2022. Previously, he served as a student senator from the College of Arts and Sciences.
As student regent, Moseley said he will be responsible for bringing the students’ perspective to the board of regents. One of his priorities is student retention.
NMSU’s 2023 enrollment was the largest since 2009, with 14,268 freshmen enrolled at the Las Cruces campus and 6,662 at Doña Ana Community College for the spring semester.
Moseley said he wants to make sure those students stay and complete their education.
“You can talk about expanding opportunities to students, but if they are not staying throughout the course of their college career till graduation, then nothing else matters,” he said.
Moseley said he knows from firsthand experience how hard it is to be a college student.
“Mental health is something that a lot of students struggle with, not just that of New Mexico State, but any university or institution,” he said.
A student’s mental health can be a factor in them either failing a class or even dropping out, said Moseley, who wants to increase access to mental health services. Among the many things that can cause stress for students, he said, is financial instability.
“A lot of our students are just one emergency away from a financial collapse in a lot of scenarios, and that’s something we have to account for and try to be mindful of,” he said.
Moseley was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is a graduate of Valley High School. He decided to enroll at NMSU after getting advice from his older sister, Blake Moseley, who also went to NMSU.
“I was ready to get away from home for a while and really just be independent, take on more responsibility,” Moseley said. “I’d say from the first time I stepped foot on this campus, I knew this is where I wanted to be.”
There have been a number of scandals over the past year at NMSU, including allegations of hazing that led to the firing of head basketball coach Greg Heiar. Now, Moseley said, NMSU is in a transitional period.
“Of course, there has been a lot that has happened with NMSU over the last couple of months. We have a departing chancellor, and we just got a new provost,” he said. “Of course, there are a lot of ongoing things that are being addressed, but I’m confident that New Mexico State will come back stronger than ever.”
