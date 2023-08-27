A group of candidates with long histories in law enforcement have announced their intention to seek the position of El Paso County sheriff.
When longtime El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles retires at the end of next year, whoever steps into the elected position will manage an operating budget of more than $120 million. They will oversee about 1,000 staffers distributed throughout its headquarters, patrol stations, dispatch and its two jail facilities – the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown and the El Paso County Jail Annex in East Montana.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is among the oldest of El Paso institutions, and today protects a region of about 1,058 square miles that surround the city of El Paso.
Utilizing three stations, the Sheriff’s Office patrols far east El Paso County, portions of the Upper Valley into Vinton and Canutillo, as well as the Lower Valley into Clint, San Elizario, Fabens, El Paso Hills, Lynwood Estates and Las Colonias.
The areas of El Paso outside the city typically have a lower crime rate – a rate of 1,112 per 100,000 people compared with 1,696 in the city over the past five years, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. From 2022 to 2023, the crime rate fell 1% from 968 per 100,000 people to 956, sheriff’s officials said.
Unlike the El Paso police chief, which is an appointed position, the sheriff is a partisan position, elected by the people of El Paso. The primary election is March 5, 2024.
Robert ‘Bobby’ Flores
One candidate, Robert “Bobby” Flores, has already drawn fire. A Democrat who is running for sheriff, Flores was pictured on social media at a concert in Dallas wearing a shirt printed with “Let’s Go, Brandon,” an expression used in right-wing circles as a stand in for swearing at President Biden.
In an interview with El Paso Inc., Flores, 52, said he attended the concert in August of 2022 before he had decided to run for sheriff, and that he was simply wearing the shirt because his wife – who he said was unaware of the political connotations of the words – had bought it for him as a gift.
“It was a novelty concert shirt,” Flores said. “She didn’t know the meaning behind it. So, yes, I wore it at that country concert in Dallas … but it’s a shirt that I regret wearing.
“I didn’t have politics on my mind at the time, but part of being accountable and having integrity is me saying, Hey, I made a mistake. It hasn’t happened again, and it’s not going to happen again. I own what I did and accept those consequences.”
Flores also disputes that wearing the shirt implies he is a Trump supporter.
“I’m not a Trump supporter, and I never was a Trump supporter,” Flores said. “He had a very divisive perspective on government. He divided our country, and we’re still trying to recover from that.”
His rise through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office and his management and leadership skills, Flores said, are more important than one decision he made before he knew he’d be running as a Democrat for an elected office.
Flores began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 as a detention officer. He moved on to become a patrol officer, an academy instructor, a field and patrol sergeant, a lieutenant and a SWAT team member. In 2022, he was promoted to assistant chief and assigned to oversee the El Paso County Jail Annex.
“Out of all the candidates, I’m the only one who’s run the biggest division in the Sheriff’s Office,” Flores said. “I ran the jail annex, which is a $42 million operation – over 300 personnel and 1,200 inmates.”
Flores, a 1989 graduate of Eastwood High School has a Bachelor’s in criminal justice administration from Park University and graduated from the FBI’s National Academy.
Oscar Ugarte
Some El Pasoans have taken note of 38-year-old candidate Oscar Ugarte because he has received endorsements from some of the region’s high-profile politicians, including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and state Reps. Lina Ortega and Joe Moody.
Ugarte has been an elected constable for Precinct 1 since 2016. He started his law enforcement career 20 years ago as a Texas prison corrections officer, then became a police officer for the city of Socorro. Later, he became a court bailiff for the El Paso County Courthouse.
The law enforcement philosophy that he said he’d bring to the sheriff’s office is an emphasis on community policing, encouraging officers to interact with the community – and losing the arms-length, tough-guy attitudes.
“You go to a gas station, and you see an officer, and they have their dark shades on and their windows rolled up,” he said. “How can you feel like you can ask someone like that a question?
“It should be, ‘Hey, how’s it going? How are you doing?’ Policing should be stopping by the convenience store, stopping at the parks, going into neighborhoods, getting those one-on-one relationships going. You don’t see that enough with law enforcement.”
At 38, Ugarte said he believes it’s time for a new generation of leadership.
“You need somebody that still has the drive, the passion and the commitment,” he said. “And that’s what I have right now. I still have that passion to serve. I still want to find solutions – to take the Sheriff’s Office to the next level.”
Ryan Urrutia
Ryan Urrutia, a 1991 graduate of Irvin High School, began his law enforcement career as a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office in 1996. He then became a deputy sheriff and, later, an instructor at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. He was promoted to sergeant, then lieutenant, then patrol commander by Wiles, who endorsed Urrutia.
Urrutia said he has a good working relationship with Wiles, a popular law enforcement figure who has been sheriff since 2009 and was El Paso police chief from 2004 to 2007.
“Sheriff Wiles has really established a strong commitment to community relations and to mental health,” Urrutia said. “He and I have very similar visions in a lot of areas, in making sure we’re appropriately using tax dollars to provide the best service to El Paso.”
He emphasized that, if elected sheriff, he intends to expand the capacity of the office to deal effectively with mental health issues in the community.
“It’s so important in this day and age because the vast majority of contacts with law enforcement are persons suffering mental health issues,” said Urrutia, who has an associate degree from El Paso Community College, a bachelor’s from Kaplan University and a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Purdue.
Since the appointment of its first sheriff in 1852, the office has had 29 people serve as sheriff, and all have been men.
That might change with this upcoming election.
Minerva Torres
Minerva Torres, 54, started her law enforcement career with the El Paso Police Department in 1997. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism attack on New York City, she joined the FBI, where she spent 21 years “leading investigations on violent crimes, human trafficking, counterterrorism matters, gangs, trafficking of drugs, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force,” according to campaign information.
“One of my passions for law enforcement is to work with the community,” she said. “I don’t see that community policing happening much these days.”
The fundamentals of policing, she said, are based on “law enforcement talking to the community, business owners, working hand-in-hand on solving problems.”
It’s an effective way, she said, to gain the trust of the community’s young people, and those from disadvantaged segments of society.
“To this day, I still visit the small restaurants and I still go to the small churches. And that’s really where my passion is,” she said, adding that throughout her career with the FBI, she would “always visit those communities that would normally not be visited by agents. Why? Because we need to inspire the next generation.”
“We cannot forget that we need the community,” she added. “That’s my vision, that law enforcement should be there as a problem-solver.”
Raul Mendiola
Candidate Raul Mendiola, 73, was born in San Antonio and came to El Paso in 2006. He’s a retired El Paso Police Department patrolman who now works with the Ysleta Independent School District security department. While he has filed two campaign finance reports with the El Paso County Election Department, he won’t formally announce his sheriff candidacy until later this month, he said.
With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience – 12 years with the San Antonio Park Police, 12 years as a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reserve officer and seven years as an El Paso Police patrolman – Mendiola said he wants to apply a strict doctrine of fairness to the Sheriff’s Office.
“If I have to challenge anybody, I don’t care who it is, a congressman, a senator or a governor, for something that needs to be changed, I’m going to do it,” he said.
Also important to Mendiola is increasing time off “for detention officers and patrol officers, so they have more time with their families,” he said.
“Those 12-hour shifts are really too long,” Mendiola said, adding that “it will be their choice to vote on, to decide if they want 12-hour shifts, 10-hour shifts or 8-hour shifts.”
Mendiola said he would create a roving sheriff “metro unit” that is available to assist the El Paso Police Department and other police departments around the county. He also believes the public needs more information on where their tax dollars are going within the Sheriff’s Office.
With the current field of candidates set at six, Urrutia said he’s expecting more.
“When there’s an open seat like this, you always anticipate a high number of individuals. The public needs to always take into consideration, when they evaluate who they’re going to vote for, the qualifications, the experience and the ability to make effective change,” said Urrutia. “The same qualifications that they expect in a chief of police, is what they should have for their sheriff.”
Michael Gonzalez, another candidate for sheriff who has filed paperwork with the El Paso County Elections Department, did not return messages for inclusion in this story.
Email borderland reporter Reyes Mata at news@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.