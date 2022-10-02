Honorees of the 2022 McDonald's Triunfadores Awards and Luncheon, (l-r) are: City Manager of El Paso, Texas, Tommy Gonzalez (Government), UTEP School of Pharmacy Dean Jose Rivera (Education), Director UTEP Office of Undergraduate Research Initiatives (STEEM), Lourdes Echegoyen, , McDonalds Owner and Operator Richard Castro, Art Instructor in Metal Embossing, OLLI, Romy Saenz Hawkins (Arts and Entertainment), President, Aztec Contractors, Frank Spencer III (Business) and El. Paso Attoney Iliana Holguin, (Community Service) were prsented seervice awards and recognized i their specific catagories during the awards ceremony held at the Starlight Event Center Wednesday morning.
Honorees of the 2022 McDonald's Triunfadores Awards and Luncheon, (l-r) are: City Manager of El Paso, Texas, Tommy Gonzalez (Government), UTEP School of Pharmacy Dean Jose Rivera (Education), Director UTEP Office of Undergraduate Research Initiatives (STEEM), Lourdes Echegoyen, , McDonalds Owner and Operator Richard Castro, Art Instructor in Metal Embossing, OLLI, Romy Saenz Hawkins (Arts and Entertainment), President, Aztec Contractors, Frank Spencer III (Business) and El. Paso Attoney Iliana Holguin, (Community Service) were prsented seervice awards and recognized i their specific catagories during the awards ceremony held at the Starlight Event Center Wednesday morning.
Ruben R Ramirez
Nadia Tellez, Terri Garcia and Susan Melendez attended the 2022 McDonald's Award Ceremony and Luncheon held at the Starlight Event Center Wednesday morning.
Ruben R Ramirez
Qieta Fierro, Richard Castro, Owner Operator of McDonald's Partners and Eddie Holguin attended the 2022 McDonald's Award Ceremony and Luncheon held at the Starlight Event Center Wednesday morning.
Ruben R Ramirez
Virginia Longoria, Raquel Hernandez and Juan Carlos Rivera attended the 2022 McDonald's Award Ceremony and Luncheon held at the Starlight Event Center Wednesday morning.
Six community leaders were honored at the annual McDonald’s Hispanos Triunfadores awards banquet Wednesday at the Starlight Event Center.
For the past 20 years, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, McDonald’s has honored individuals in the El Paso region for their professional achievements, community service and for serving as role models for young people.
The 2022 honorees are: artist Romy Saenz Hawkins, an instructor with the OLLI program at the University of Texas at El Paso; Frank Spencer III, president of Aztec Contractors; El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin; José Rivera, dean of the UTEP School of Pharmacy; El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez; and Lourdes Echegoyen, director of the UTEP office of undergraduate research initiatives.
The proceeds from the event benefit the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.