The Medical Center of the America’s Foundation has found its next CEO within its own ranks.
Carlos Ortega, who has been chief financial officer of the MCA Foundation for 10 years, was selected to succeed Emma Schwartz, the foundation’s board announced Wednesday.
“Carlos has lived the MCA mission for the past decade and knows the organization inside and out,” Rick Francis, MCA Foundation board chair, said in a statement. “He is highly respected in the community and will execute the MCA strategy effectively. The board of the MCA is excited to guide the MCA forward under his leadership.”
The MCA Foundation is guiding the development of a medical complex and research park encompassing Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and University Medical Center in South-Central El Paso. It is also working to develop the life-sciences sector in the region.
Schwartz stepped down as the nonprofit’s longtime CEO in April to join an El Paso-based venture capital firm, Ecotone Investment Fund, that provides capital to startups that bring part of their business or research to El Paso.
Ortega is a certified public accountant and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and its El Paso chapter, according to a news release. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.