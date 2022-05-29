The El Paso City Council and mayor are still going back and forth between vetoes and overrides of the city manager’s contract extension.
Last week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued another veto of the City Council’s extension of City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract to June 2029.
It’s the second veto Leeser has issued in as many weeks on Gonzalez’s contract.
Last week got started with the City Council voting to drop from Monday’s agenda an item to override Leeser’s first veto. At the end of the meeting, City Council then voted 6-2 to extend Gonzalez’s contract. Leeser responded Thursday with another veto.
Gonzalez was unavailable for an interview last week.
El Paso City Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez on Monday voted in favor of the contract extension. She previously was one of three City Council members who voted against the extension at a May 16 meeting.
On Friday, Rodriguez said she did not feel comfortable talking to the media about the vote and that she’d be sending out a press release on the issue.
City Council next meets on June 7.
El Paso city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez said City Council is back to the status quo with Gonzalez’s contract. With the mayor’s latest veto, Gonzalez’s contract from 2018 is in effect. That contract runs through 2024.
“Now if there’s any changes, we’d have to override the veto or reintroduce the terms,” Hernandez said. “Even with a supermajority, I don’t know if that’s something that’s not going to be vetoed. The mayor has decided he wants to veto, and we can expect that may happen again.”
In a news release issued by Leeser, he said his reasoning for issuing his second veto was the same as the first.
“When it is time to renegotiate his contract, that renegotiation will happen in good faith,” Leeser wrote in the news release.
In an interview Friday, former Mayor Dee Margo said Gonzalez’s contract was the one first put into place by Leeser when the city manager was hired in 2014, with only minor updates to things like pension contributions.
He said the contract extension Leeser vetoed the first time contained a cap that would limit Gonzalez’s salary at $450,000, and that the revised contract extension passed by the council most recently did not contain that cap.
“I just don’t get it. Tommy agreed to have it limited to $450,000. I thought that’s a pretty good deal for the city,” Margo said. “We’re rich with potential but are often poor in our outlook.”
When asked about the impact vetoes have on the relationship between the mayor and City Council, Margo said it’s political.
“I think these particular vetoes are reflective of a political agenda and not a fiscal agenda,” Margo said. “Otherwise the contract would not have been vetoed. There was a cap, it was better for taxpayers.”
