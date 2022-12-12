Hundreds of migrants, part of a caravan of people mainly from Nicaragua, crossed en masse into the United States at El Paso on Sunday, among the largest single crossings along the West Texas border in recent years.

TEXAS MIGRANTS 2

Daniel Salazar and his son Luis Alexander Calero, from Nicaragua, arrive in Juarez, after making their way through Mexico, where they said they were kidnapped for days, after which they were released and made their way to the border in a caravan of buses.
TEXAS MIGRANTS 3

Migrants, mostly from Nicaragua, wait to board a U.S. Customs and Border Protection bus at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.
