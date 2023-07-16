Lube X-Press, an El Paso-based vehicle maintenance drive-thru, is looking to increase its national presence by announcing the launch of its franchise opportunity.
The company, which has 10 locations in and around El Paso, is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who possess proficient communication, leadership and management skills.
“We got to the point of refining our business model to where we felt confident enough to offer this out to potential franchise partners throughout the nation,” Karlos Lazo, co-founder of Lube X-Press, told El Paso Inc.
In a press release Tuesday, the company said partners can expect their initial investment to range from $260,750 to $396,000. And they will be provided a set of tools and support systems to guide them toward success.
Along with its El Paso locations, Lube X-Press has an additional five locations in development – three in Texas and two in Arizona. The company is also expanding into Florida and New Mexico.
Brothers Karlos and Justin Lazo founded Lube X-Press in 2012 as a full-service mechanic shop.
The brothers then realized they had an opportunity to create their own niche in the El Paso automotive market.
“Although we were generating sales and business was good, we found it difficult to grow,” Karlos said. “We actually saw a drive-thru concept for maintenance in another market. In El Paso, that was not common. We thought it made sense; it provides the lowest friction for the guest.”
By implementing a drive-thru service model and specializing in oil changes, the brothers crafted a system that has the customer in and out in about 15 minutes.
The oil change is done by a three-person team.
“When the vehicle enters the bay, they have a very systemized approach,” Karlos explained, “Each person has a task, and we have our equipment laid out so that the customer is not waiting.”
The bays have timers so customers can see how long the team takes to finish their vehicle’s oil change.
According to the Net Promoter Score, a program used to measure customer loyalty to a brand, Lube X-Press scores 83, which is higher than the industry average of 76.
“We have the timers there to help create accountability for the team and make sure we are constantly evolving and getting more efficient,” he said. “It’s been years now of us just refining and fighting for seconds and minutes, which comes down to the smallest details like where we place our tools.”
Karlos said they are looking for committed franchise partners who will uphold the training and work ethic Lube X-Press prides itself in.
“It’s really important to find operators that are committed to growth and providing that middle-class guest experience,” he said. “We’re looking for partners that fit our core values and want to be here for the long term, where they can follow the system and provide feedback.”
