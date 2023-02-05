It’s been seven years since researchers revealed a prototype for an automated freight shuttle system that promised to cut crossing times at international bridges. Now, the project is one step closer to being built in El Paso.
On Jan. 20, Mayor Oscar Leeser signed a memorandum of understanding with El Paso’s sister city, Juárez, and Freight Shuttle Xpress, or FSX, a private company that owns the shuttle system.
The agreement allows FSX to install unmanned terminals at the Ysleta Port of Entry. The company still needs to obtain presidential permits for border crossings from the United States and Mexico before it can begin construction.
“Any new border-crossing projects require presidential permits, which encompasses any environmental matters, financial and social economic impacts that need to be complied with,” said Juan Gastelum, president of Transportador de Carga, a Mexican entity created by FSX to help handle cross-border issues.
Gastelum said the terminals are an estimated $180 million investment, and, like everybody else interviewed for this story, declined to reveal who is financing the project because it is privately funded.
The freight shuttle system is an unmanned method of transportation that moves cargo on elevated platforms.
The creation of the system dates to 2005, when Stephen Roop, a senior research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, developed the concept.
Roop, who has a doctorate in industrial engineering and holds several patents, is also the founder and chief executive of FSX, which was founded as Freight Shuttle International before being reconstituted under new investors.
Bob Cook, a consultant working for FSX, said he first heard about the system when he met Roop around 2012 in El Paso. At the time, Cook was CEO of the El Paso Regional Economic Development Corporation, or REDCo, an economic development organization that became The Borderplex Alliance in a merger.
“Once Steve told me about it, I immediately saw the potential of this system,” Cook said.
In 2016, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined company executives and researchers at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute to unveil the system. After that, little was heard about the project publicly.
Developing the system was a long process, Cook said, and has taken a lot of patience from the people involved to prove the functionality of the mechanical design of the system and computer software.
“Researchers were able to put together a test vehicle to prove the technology works, but that in itself took a few years to get to that point,” Cook said.
He believes the freight shuttle will not only help improve the flow of trade across international borders but also give El Paso a greater chance to attract business and industry.
At capacity, the shuttle system can move more than 300,000 tons of goods daily in each direction and transport more than 8,600 shipments on a single guideway, according to a 2016 news release published by the governor’s office.
Roberto Tinajero, interim director of the city of El Paso’s international bridges department, said the project could become an economic driver in the El Paso region.
“As far as we know, there’s nothing like it around the world,” Tinajero said. “El Paso ranks third in cargo crossings along the United States and Mexican border, but that system could help us become No. 2 or even No. 1.”
But FSX still needs to acquire the presidential permits. Gastelum said FSX is processing its applications for the permits and hopes to get approval quickly.
“There’s a display of the project where the public has the right to inquire and give opinions on the project, and those are taken into consideration,” he said, “If there are any suggestions or modifications that need to be made, we would have a certain amount of time to make the revisions and file again. But the authorities are usually pretty quick to respond.”
Gastelum said he doesn’t expect another decade to pass without the fright shuttle being built.
“I would think it could take maybe two to three years to see it fully operational,” he said. “This is because of the permits required at the city, state and federal levels. Plus, you need to create the infrastructure, build it right and then test it.”
