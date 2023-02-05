FSX prototype

An FSX shuttle prototype

 Photo provided by FSX

It’s been seven years since researchers revealed a prototype for an automated freight shuttle system that promised to cut crossing times at international bridges. Now, the project is one step closer to being built in El Paso.

Freight Shuttle test

The freight shuttle prototype at the 34-acre test and evaluation site in Bryan, Texas.
Freight shuttle Capacity

At capacity, the driverless system can move more than 300,000 tons of goods daily.
