editor's pick Lights, love, hope at Ronald McDonald House El Paso Inc. staff writer Dec 11, 2022 Santa Claus joined volunteers, supporters, staff and residents at the Ronald McDonald House for the 37th annual Lights of Love house lighting and celebration Wednesday at 300 E. California.The house was decorated by volunteers from El Paso Electric for the outdoor event sponsored by Montecillo.Since 1984, Ronald McDonald House has provided a home away from home for families with seriously ill children who are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.
