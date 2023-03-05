One year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the conflict continues with no clear winner, although battle lines have shifted along with tactics.
El Paso Inc. reached out to former Army generals and commanders with ties to Fort Bliss to ask them what can be learned about modern combat after a year of war.
For experienced U.S. Army officers like Stephen Twitty, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former commanding general of Fort Bliss, the conflict has introduced new ways of warfare while still incorporating old philosophies.
At first, Russia relied heavily on old-fashioned artillery systems, then moved to launching missiles and drones due to setbacks as Ukrainians found success on the urban battlefield.
“Every military domain — air, land, sea, space and cyber — has become important in this war and should inform us that we must be able to operate decisively in all five domains to be successful in combat,” said Twitty, who is a national security and military analyst at MSNBC.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War.
“The conflict has been going on now for nine years,” said Dana Pittard, a retired major general and former commanding general of Fort Bliss. “It began with the Russian invasion of Crimea.”
The conflict had many Western military analysts projecting little hope for the country, but the Ukrainian forces seemingly surprised everyone, especially Russia, by holding their own against an invasion from its much larger neighbor.
As of March 2, Russia has lost more than 150,000 troops, according to an independent Ukrainian news publication, the Kyiv Independent. The losses also include more than 6,650 armored protected vehicles, more than 3,300 tanks and about 300 planes.
As the war continues, the level of leadership between Ukraine and Russia has been on display for the world to see.
“President Vladimir Putin has no issues sending as many troops as possible, in some cases just to die on front attacks,” said Pittard, who is a CNN and Fox News contributor. “Whereas President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting troops constantly and showing he cares.”
The conflict has shown how crucial it is not to underestimate how important the will to fight and morale are to military success.
“Ukraine has proved to have the will to fight, to stand up against the Russians and adapt to the change in character of warfare over the last year,” said Col. Joseph Escandon, the commander of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss.
Morale has always been a key factor in military success, but Pittard said, “You can have all the morale you want, but you’re not going to win if you just have sticks and stones.”
While morale may be high among Ukrainian soldiers — many of whom are average citizens who decided to fight — it is the motivation to learn and train on new equipment that has contributed to the country’s success against Russia.
“Ukraine has not asked for the U.S. to fight the Russians for them,” Pittard said. “They’re just asking for the tools so that they can fight the Russians. They’re absolutely motivated to fight and defend their country.”
Twitty said the war has shown the lack of initiative on the battlefield by Russia.
“It shows that Russia has the inability to conduct small unit tactics and the inability to lead from the front in a decisive manner,” Twitty said.
In response to its failure on the ground, Russia has increasingly relied on unmanned technology for its fights, including drones and surveillance.
“We’re seeing the proliferation and rapid development of technologies, whether those be unmanned aerial systems and autonomous systems,” said Escandon, adding that the tactics are being observed by the United States with the intention of future experimentation to see how they might be leveraged in the event of future conflict.
Twitty said the year-long invasion has become a war of attrition, where the conflict has no clear winner and the outcome is unpredictable.
There are two ways it can conclude.
“One is through negotiations,” Twitty said. “There has to be a mediator and the two parties have to come together and finally agree on mediated terms.
“The second way that it can end is if there is a winner in this war. But since there’s no clear winner yet and negotiations are not going on, we may be having this same conversation next year.”
