Curtis Cox, senior division chief at the El Paso District Attorney’s Office and lead prosecutor against the alleged Walmart shooter, has decided “to formally withdraw” from the case, according to a letter he sent Thursday morning to Judge Sam Medrano.
“While it is not the practice of Assistant District Attorneys in the 34th Judicial District to formally withdraw from specific cases, I am hereby doing so,” stated the letter, which was dated Nov. 3.
Cox’s withdrawal was “effective immediately,” the letter stated. In the letter, he also requested that “all further communications and filings in regard to this case should hereafter be directed to Yvonne Rosales, District Attorney, 34th Judicial District of Texas.”
Paul Ferris, DA spokesperson, told El Paso Inc. that he was unable to comment about Cox’s letter “due to the gag order” that Judge Medrano has placed on the Walmart case.
When asked if Cox and Salah George Al-Hanna, first assistant district attorney, had resigned – a question prompted by multiple sources telling El Paso Inc. that the two had cleared out their offices and left – Ferris said, “We can’t discuss personnel matters.”
Cox’s withdrawal is the latest setback in the prosecution of the man charged with killing 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in 2019. Earlier this month, the Texas attorney general declined a request by the El Paso DA’s office for assistance in the prosecution of the alleged shooter.
“We are aware this case has been pending for three years and this fact alone gives us pause,” stated the letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG’s office. “It would only be prudent that assisting prosecution at this stage would require a review of all pertinent information related to this case from the ground up.”
The letter – addressed to Curtis Cox – was undated but was attached to an email sent Sept. 29 from Amber Platt, associate deputy attorney general for criminal justice.
County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal on Tuesday ruled that the El Paso district attorney will face a jury trial that will determine if Rosales should be removed from office. The effort to remove her is the result of a petition filed Aug. 24 by El Paso defense attorney Omar Carmona.
After Tuesday’s ruling by Bernal, Rosales and her attorney, Luis Yanez, issued the following statement:
“It is saddening that El Paso County and the families we represent will now have to endure more disruption amidst an important time for the DA’s office to serve justice throughout our community,” the statement said. “My loyalty and focus will remain on improving the criminal justice system and the DA’s office as a whole despite this political distraction.”
The statement continued: “Citizens of El Paso, the voting public at large, and any current and future elected officials should be on alert to these types of political attacks. The people of El Paso County made their voices heard and voted for a change in the DA’s Office after having the same administration for 28 years. Know that I will continue to fight for every citizen and family in our community to ensure that due process and justice is served.”
Carmona said he could not “make heads or tails” of Cox withdrawing from the case.
“The letter, I can tell you, I have never seen that in my 15 years of practicing, withdrawing from one specific case. I’ve never seen that,” Carmona said.
He added that he is not sure how Cox’s letter would affect the petition for Rosales’ removal – “it’s no one else’s strategy now except for Bernal,” he said. But he did confirm that he still strongly believes Rosales should be removed from office.
“I felt that Aug 24, and I feel that way Nov. 3,” he said.
