Picture someone on the sidewalk hunched over, looking at the ground, dazed, with a limb covered in decaying skin tissue – a black crust forming around the wound.
It reads like a character in a zombie movie, but the horror is real. Rotting flesh is one of the side effects of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known on the street as “tranq” or the “zombie drug.” It is increasingly being mixed with drugs like fentanyl, making them even more deadly.
Although El Paso is not a hotspot for the drug, law enforcement agencies warn that it is creeping its way into the region.
“The DEA has seized illicit drugs that contained xylazine in El Paso County,” said Carlos Briano, a public information officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso division.
While it is not clear exactly how much has been seized locally, the DEA Laboratory System reported that 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized contained xylazine in 48 states.
In the south region, which includes Texas, there was a 1,127% increase in deaths due to xylazine-positive overdoses from 2020 to 2021, the data shows.
The highest number of xylazine-related overdoses was in the northeast U.S., where xylazine first appeared for explicit use in hotspots like Philadelphia. From 2020 to 2021, the number of deaths increased from 631 to 1,281.
But what is xylazine?
Xylazine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a powerful non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use.
“Xylazine’s psychoactive effects allow traffickers to reduce the amount of those drugs in a mixture and increase their profits,” Briano said. “It may also attract customers looking for a longer high since xylazine is described as having many of the same effects as opioids, but with a longer-lasting effect than fentanyl alone.”
It can come in a clear liquid or white powder that is sold directly through pharmaceutical distributors and on websites for veterinarians.
Dr. Jorge Navar Sr., the owner of Allstar Animal Hospital, said xylazine is approved for dogs, cats, horses, deer and elk.
“Xylazine hydrochloride is the full name of it,” Navar said. “It’s classified as a sedative, a pain reliever, an analgesic and a muscle relaxant. It is not at all for humans.”
Xylazine, which Navar said is also called Rompun in the veterinary field, is not a controlled substance under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act.
While Navar does not use xylazine at his hospital, he said veterinarians that do use the drug keep it locked away with other pain relievers and make sure to take inventory.
The substance was first noted as an adulterant in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s, according to the DEA, but its use has significantly increased over the past couple of years.
The side effects of using “tranq” include drowsiness, amnesia and necrosis, which is the death of body tissue when not enough blood flows to the tissue.
“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat that we have ever seen in the U.S.,” Briano said. “When mixed with xylazine, it is even deadlier.”
One of the reasons xylazine is so deadly is an overdose cannot be reversed using medications like Narcan.
“How are we going to help that person that’s overdosing when we don’t have the resources to revert the effects of the drug?” said Ivan Zarate, a sergeant with the narcotics division of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office. “People are able to get addicted to it within a few usages. It’s one of the most dangerous drugs we’ve seen in a while.”
Zarate said the sheriff’s office has seen multiple cases of people on drugs cut with xylazine. One person who sticks in his mind is a 70-year-old man who became an addict.
“He starts hanging out with the wrong crowd and starts using (tranq),” he said. “Now he’s using narcotics with fentanyl; he’s using meth. His body, his skin texture and the open sores, his mental state not being there anymore. The way these drugs are consuming people, it’s so concerning.”
The man is now seeking treatment, but Zarate said it is going to be tough after everything the drugs have done to his body.
For more information about the dangers of xylazine and fentanyl, visit DEA.gov/OnePill.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.