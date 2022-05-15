A borderland telehealth company is about to kick off a major expansion.
Las Cruces-based Electronic Caregiver will hire more than 750 new employees after it was awarded a $1 million grant from the state of New Mexico’s Local Economic Development Act program.
The grant is over a five-year term, and executives said it will significantly contribute to the company’s growth.
“We’ve invested significant resources to develop some innovative programs and products, in terms of infrastructure and patient-facing products,” said Mark Francis, chief product officer at Electronic Caregiver. “When the pandemic hit, it really forced an adoption of telehealth, and was a rapid acceleration of the business but also for others providing telehealth solutions.”
The company was founded in 2009. And last year, Electronic Caregiver purchased the 10-story Las Cruces Tower at 506 S. Main. Francis said 95% of the company’s workforce is in Las Cruces.
Electronic Caregiver has seen record financial and subscriber growth over the last three years, fueled by the pandemic, Francis said. The company now has more than 15,000 subscribers.
“With the pandemic receding, it looks like providers are adopting a more hybrid model of care, coupled with telehealth and remote monitoring, all of which is designed to provide better health,” Francis said.
The new jobs include positions in human resources, operations, finance, computer design and development. Francis said two growth areas they are focused on are the expansion of Electronic Caregiver’s clinical triage center and the expansion of the company’s engineering development and design team.
Francis said the company will be looking to hire graduates of the region’s universities, including UTEP, NMSU and the University of New Mexico.
“The demand for services is there, as is our ability to improve the economy, and we’re re excited,” he said.
Electronic Caregiver’s economic impact is estimated at around $843 million over the next 10 years, according to a news release,
In addition to the $1 million grant from New Mexico, the city of Las Cruces has also pledged $235,000 to support the expansion. The city is also serving as the fiscal agent for the project.
Electronic Caregiver offers remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, 24/7 virtual visits, health coaching and care coordination through its cloud-based platform.
“Electronic Caregiver is a homegrown New Mexico company that is improving the lives of patients nationwide from its corporate office in Las Cruces,” New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “My administration is focusing on fostering the expansion of job-rich industries, creating more opportunities and greater economic security for New Mexico families.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.