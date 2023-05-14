Witnessing the infinite wonders of space is something that many people fantasize about, but that fantasy is becoming a reality for Las Cruces native Jamila Gilbert.
Gilbert, 34, will be on the flight crew of the 25th test flight of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, which was announced by the company on Monday, May 8.
“I honestly never thought I could go to space, but working at Virgin Galactic showed me it was possible and accessible,” said Gilbert, who is also the senior manager of internal communication at Virgin Galactic.
If all goes according to plan, the crew is scheduled to depart later this month from Spaceport America, a commercial launch site 100 miles north of El Paso.
Virgin Galactic, a suborbital space tourism company, was founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson.
After Virgin’s July 2021 flight to the edge of space, which included Branson on the crew, the Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation when it was revealed the plane veered off course. It was the company’s first manned space flight.
The investigation concluded in 2021, and Virgin was cleared to fly. But the company announced it was delaying the start of commercial services so it could upgrade some of its technology. It was the latest in a string of delays and cancellations.
The flight to near space Gilbert is on is expected to be the final test before the company begins commercial services in late June.
There was a lot of screaming, Gilbert said, when she heard she would be on the flight.
“I was called by Mike Moses, the president of spaceflight missions and safety (at Virgin),” Gilbert said. “We first had a normal conversation until he asked, ‘Jamila, are you sitting down?’ I wish I could have held my composure. I didn’t even tell my husband, but he knew because my face said it all.”
Gilbert graduated from New Mexico State University with degrees in art and foreign languages. She went to work for Virgin Galactic in 2019.
“I grew up in downtown Las Cruces,” she said. “The spaceport where we’ll be launched is actually an hour away from my house.”
Gilbert will be joined by three other crew members in the flight cabin: Chris Huie, Luke Mays and Beth Moses, who are also Virgin Galactic employees.
Mays and Moses will serve as astronaut and chief astronaut instructors on the flight. Huie is an aerospace engineer and senior manager for the company’s flight sciences engineering team.
The VSS Unity, a rocket-powered plane, will be piloted by Mike Masucci and CJ Sturckow.
Gilbert does not have the expertise of an aerospace or a mechanical engineer.
Instead, her job is to review her experience from the perspective of a customer.
“We have around 800 customers representing 66 different countries, not all of them are coming from technical backgrounds,” Gilbert said.
Virgin has sold about 600 tickets for $200,000 to $250,000 and another 200 for $450,000.
Gilbert will be one of the first 100 women astronauts in history, according to a Virgin Galactic press release.
“I’m also representing women. It’s not lost on me that I am in a small fraction of ladies that have flown to space,” Gilbert said. “This is an incredible honor and it’s not just something taken lightly. I am preparing as much as I can.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
