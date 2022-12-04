For decades, Katherine Brennand has been dedicated to building and improving the quality of life for El Pasoans.
Her efforts go back to the ’70s when she was a co-founder of the El Paso Community Foundation. Since its founding, about $250 million has been given to the community through charitable endowments and local philanthropy.
The list of organizations and programs the retired teacher has created or helped to bring to the community is too long to include here, but includes the Volunteers in Public Schools program, Junior League Christmas Fair and YWCA credit counseling service.
She is also a continuous advocate for arts and culture in El Paso and has helped open theaters and launch city projects.
To inspire artists, she played a role in creating the Roderick Artspace Lofts in Downtown El Paso. The $13 million residential building opened in 2016 and gives creative minds a studio space.
Brennand serves on the Los Paisanos de El Chamizal Board at the Chamizal National Memorial, which is home to the annual Siglo de Oro Spanish Drama Festival.
That passion for the arts in El Paso also extends to historic preservation.
She served on the advisory board of the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs department for 10 years and was a former member of the Texas Association of Museums.
Brennand has also been outspoken in her support for preserving the buildings and neighborhoods in South El Paso’s Segundo Barrio.
“She has committed herself to this community and just thrives on being involved in helping people,” Rick Francis, WestStar executive chairman, said. “It will send a big message to so many people in our community, as one’s hard work gets recognized over a lifetime.”
