While roadway steel plates can cause misalignment in your car and in your general sense of Zen, city and utility workers say they’re needed to keep traffic flowing.
Now, there are more than 200 El Paso Water projects that require steel plates on El Paso roads, according to the utility. They are placed temporarily over holes where the utility is working on infrastructure.
“Steel plates are not popular, but it’s the only way to do it where it takes the weight of large 18-wheelers and tanker trucks,” said Gilbert Trejo, El Paso Water vice president of engineering, operations and technical services.
While there have been delays in El Paso Water paving projects, nothing is on hold, he said.
City and utility officials said there are several challenges slowing paving work, including worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and city regulations that extend requirements for paving work.
Permits are required for roadway cutting or excavation, and the El Paso city code sets minimum standards for repaving roads.
Standards vary whether the cut was made across or along the street right-of-way. For example, if a cut along the right-of-way is no more than 50% of the width of the roadway, repavement needs to extend to the next original paving joint.
Trejo said prior to the current ordinance, El Paso Water paving crews were only required to patch up the work instead of fully repaving. While it may have been faster, it left roadways and drivers with inferior conditions.
“Now the inspector goes out there, says to expand this (paving) to cover this pothole, or where the pavement is cracking. We end up with a better product for the city and traveling public,” Trejo said.
He said El Paso Water reaches out to other utilities and entities while doing repairs that require steel plates and excavation.
“When we go in to repair a line, we have a process in place. If there are other utilities, gas lines, electrical conduits, we let others know we’re working, in case they want to repair lines, and can take a look so we don’t do this work and a year later they come and tear the street up again,” Trejo said.
Jose Gutierrez, transportation project manager for the city, said coordination on work usually happens during the permitting process when utilities and contractors are getting ready for repairs and projects.
Despite the coordination meetings, Gutierrez said, there are other issues that crop up and can lead to delays.
“Manpower is also a challenge,” he said. “These utility companies have many vacancies within their groups and have trouble getting skilled, trained people. And the amount of construction in public rights-of-way, county, state, city, there’s just a whole lot and not a whole lot of contractors and companies that specialize in certain areas.”
Although steel plates are an inconvenience, Gutierrez said, the alternative would still cause headaches and backup.
“They allow traffic to continue to flow through that area,” he said. “If they’re not in place, then traffic control would have to be erected. It would create a jam one way or another.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.