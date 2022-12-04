On this year’s bright and chilly Thanksgiving morning, Jimmy Rogers Jr. sat in the back of a red convertible on Montana, in the center of the action.
After decades of work to make the Sun Bowl one of El Paso’s signature events, he was being honored as the grand marshal of the Sun Bowl Parade.
Rogers was instrumental in network and sponsorship negotiations for the Sun Bowl. He retired from the insurance business in 2012 and served as chairman emeritus at The Hospitals of Providence.
For over 50 years, Roger contributed to the Miners and UTEP Athletics, starting in 1968 when he was the UTEP Touchdown Club president. In 1970, he was president of the Sun Bowl Association and was inducted into the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
He led efforts to have the Sun Bowl televised, cultivating the relationship with CBS Sports that is now in its 54th year, and was key in securing some of the bowl’s past sponsors.
UTEP Football’s Jimmy Rogers Jr. Most Valuable Lineman Trophy is named after him.
Rogers has said his first memory of El Paso’s game was in 1940. He started riding in the Sun Bowl Parade on horseback with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse around 1950 and participated for decades after.
During this year’s parade TV broadcast, Bernie Olivas, executive director of the Sun Bowl Association, thanked Rogers and John Folmer, the second parade grand marshal, for their contributions that spanned decades.
“If it wasn’t for these two, the Sun Bowl wouldn’t exist,” Olivas said.
