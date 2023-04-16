Dan Arvizu, 72, has officially stepped down from his position as New Mexico State University chancellor, and Jay Gogue, 76, has been put into an interim position.
In a meeting with the board of regents on April 7, Arvizu and the board agreed to a “mutual separation” three months before his contract expires. The board also announced Gogue’s selection as interim chancellor.
“My commitment is that I will hit the ground listening, and that’s exactly what I’ve begun doing throughout this first day on the job,” Gogue said in an April 10 statement. “From students, to parents, to faculty and staff, alumni and donors, engaging with our constituents is absolutely critical to the success of the university.”
NMSU told El Paso Inc. that Gogue was unavailable to comment further.
According to public records from NMSU, Gogue has an annual salary of $300,000 as interim chancellor.
Arvizu and NMSU’s separation comes after multiple scandals and incidents that have hit the university, including the firing of NMSU’s men’s basketball coach amid hazing allegations, a fatal shooting involving an NMSU basketball player and a dispute made public between Arvizu and his wife, Sheryl, who accused him of having an affair with an NMSU staff member.
“For the past five years, my only motivation has been to do what I believe is in the best interest of NMSU,” Arvizu said during the April 7 meeting. “Transitioning now will allow the university to devote the time and effort needed over the next several months for a successful search.”
In a separate statement released April 7, Arvizu said he plans to continue in his other duties, including his work on President Joe Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and with the National Academy of Engineering.
“I am not a traditional university administrator; I didn’t grow up in the academy,” Arvizu said. “In 2018, I was honored to be selected as chancellor of this great university system. Since then, it has been my privilege to lead this institution through some tough times, navigate a pandemic and engineer the turnaround.”
Gogue will be interim chancellor while the search for the university’s next permanent chancellor continues. NMSU has not said how long that process is expected to take.
Gogue has experience with NMSU, having served as the university’s president from 2000 to 2003.
Born in Waycross Georgia, Gogue graduated from Auburn University in Alabama with a bachelor’s in horticulture in 1969 and a master’s degree in 1971. In 1973, he earned a doctorate in horticulture from Michigan State University.
Gogue began his career in academic administration in 1986, when he was appointed associate director of the office of university research at Clemson University in South Carolina. He was also vice president for research and vice president and vice provost for agriculture and natural resources at Clemson from 1988 to 1995.
Gogue was provost of Utah State University from 1995 to 2000.
After his first tenure at NMSU from 2000 to 2003, Gogue was president and chancellor of the University of Houston system. Most recently he was president of Auburn University.
“Just because something worked at Auburn doesn’t mean it will work at NMSU,” Gogue said. “I want to do everything I can to help as we move forward and as we prepare for the university’s next permanent chancellor.”
