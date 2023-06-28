El Paso attorney James Montoya, who three years ago narrowly lost his bid to become the district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, announced his candidacy Tuesday to become the region’s top law enforcement official.
“Running for district attorney again was not a foregone conclusion, even after everything that happened,” said Montoya, referring to the series of scandals that plagued the office under former DA Yvonne Rosales.
Rosales, who defeated Montoya in July 2020 by 1,205 votes, resigned in December, under pressure from a petition for removal filed against her.
“It was not an automatic or easy choice for me,” Montoya told the crowd at his campaign announcement Tuesday. “But when I was sitting and thinking, ‘Am I going to do this again?’ The reason I kept coming back to is because it matters.”
So far, the only other candidate to announce they are running is Nancy Casas, a former assistant district attorney prosecutor with a network of grassroots support. She prosecuted about 80 trials – ranging from misdemeanor to felony cases – in her nine years with the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.
“I was a trial attorney, senior trial attorney and then I became a principal attorney. What really sets me apart is the overall broad experience that I have,” Casas said, adding that she has a strong understanding of “the importance of the administrative side and the importance of how the department works within the county.”
At his campaign event, Montoya spoke to about 160 people inside the 501 Bar and Bistro in Downtown, with a few dozen standing in the adjacent lobby and more filtering in through the venue’s double doors.
The crowd was a mix of family, judges, attorneys and elected officials. There were also staffers from the El Paso County Public Defender’s Office – where Montoya is employed as a public defender – and a few staffers from the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.
In a jab to the current DA leadership – Bill Hicks, an attorney who was appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to replace Rosales after her resignation – Montoya said El Paso’s DA office is “still a far cry away from where they ought to be.”
Montoya – who political observers have said was groomed by long-time DA Jaime Esparza to one day lead the office – also made an effort Tuesday night to distinguish himself from his former boss.
“We can’t go back to the way things were. It’s just not possible to go back to 2019,” said Montoya, mentioning that the damage done to the DA infrastructure by Rosales was too deep to rebuild as it was originally designed.
“If there’s any silver lining to the disaster that was wrought, it’s that we have an opportunity to create something new from the ashes of what’s left,” he said.
Rosales declined to comment.
Hicks, who was thrust into salvaging the DA’s office after Rosales resigned, has avoided stating definitively whether he will run for the DA position.
“I’m sure that I will most likely eventually run, but I really haven’t had the time to sit down and think about the politics involved with running for the office,” he told El Paso Inc. Tuesday.
“I don’t believe that I would have an opponent on the Republican side, so campaigning early is not really a problem,” Hicks said. “It’s just not something that’s urgent in my mind. The things that are urgent are taking care of the people of El Paso and seeking justice and getting this office back moving correctly.”
Moody: ‘I haven’t seen it yet’
State Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat who many had speculated might run for El Paso DA, said earlier this month that he would not campaign for that position and instead would focus on his reelection to the Texas House.
But Moody also expressed hesitation about the current field of DA candidates in an interview with El Paso Inc. Tuesday.
“My work over the last 14 years in the Texas House has been focused on criminal justice reform,” said Moody, who added that his work with district attorneys from around the state has given him a keen understanding of the type of El Paso DA candidate he would endorse.
“I know what it takes to get this done. And when I see it, and if I see it, then I’ll probably step in and make my opinion known,” he said. “But I haven’t seen it yet.”
Montoya, who graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2013, began his legal career with internships at the United States Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Justice Department. From 2008 through 2013 he was a classified information management analyst with the State Department, then spent seven years as an El Paso assistant district attorney.
For the next two and a half years, he was an assistant U.S. attorney with the Justice Department in Oklahoma. In October 2022, he started working as an El Paso County public defender.
Political candidates must register their campaigns between Nov.11 and Dec. 11. Election day is March 5, 2024.
