james montoya

El Paso attorney James Montoya announces his candidacy Tuesday at 501 Bar and Bistro in Downtown.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

El Paso attorney James Montoya, who three years ago narrowly lost his bid to become the district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, announced his candidacy Tuesday to become the region’s top law enforcement official.

Nancy Casas

El Paso attorney Nancy Casas is also running for DA
Bill Hicks

El Paso DA Bill Hicks
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.