A reader asks: Where is the thermometer and weather station located at El Paso International Airport?
Inside the 174-foot Federal Aviation Administration control tower at El Paso International Airport, weather observers collect, record and map the city’s weather conditions.
The seven observers were selected to work in El Paso by Diversified Management Solutions, a company that is contracted with the FAA’s Weather Observer program.
El Paso Inc. met with weather observers Daniel and Shani Dexter to learn more about what they do and the airport’s weather station. Daniel, who was born in Wisconsin, moved to El Paso in 1998. He and Shani, who was born in Sri Lanka, were married in 2008.
“We put out aviation weather reports for pilots, so they know what kind of weather they’re flying into and what kind of weather they’re flying out of,” Daniel said. “Along with that, we’re recording the official climate data for the city. Such as how high or low is the temperature, the rainfall or the occasional snowfall.”
One of the essential technologies they use to survey the weather is the automated surface observing system. It uses data collection sensors near the airport’s runways and can automatically read the weather.
Once they receive the data, which happens in an average of five minutes, they immediately update their reports for pilots.
“We get the information instantaneously, and we make our decisions in part based on the data and based on what we see outside,” Daniel said. “We basically verify it or edit, like the sky condition or visibility, what ASOS picks up.”
The work of a weather observer is different from that of a meteorologist. Observers work in the moment to collect information on weather conditions while meteorologists are scientists who forecast the weather.
Daniel said that while El Paso does not have much active weather, a weather observer’s job is to prepare for when the weather does change during specific seasons.
“The monsoons are still tough to forecast, especially with the mountains. It’s a real kind of wildcard,” he said.
In the 25 years he has been a weather observer in El Paso, Daniel said the city’s climate has not changed drastically.
“You have your hotter summers and less hot summers, and you have your cooler winters to more mild winters,” he said. “I see it as an ebb and flow.”
El Paso, he said, was on its way to either tying or breaking the record set in 1994, when there were 62 days of triple-digit heat.
“We are currently at 56 days after Thursday (Aug. 17),” he said. “It does also look to me like we may fall a bit short. Although we have a few 100s ahead of us through the weekend, the high pressure that has given us all the heat is shifting to the east and should be drawing in some moisture and relatively cooler temps by early to midweek.”
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, there are more than 900 automated surface observations systems, or ASOS, operating in the United States. 125 of those ASOS sites are manned, including the system in El Paso.
The stations include sensors to measure wind speed and direction, dew point and air temperature. The systems can also measure precipitation, visibility and the height and thickness of clouds. The data collected is all archived by the NCEI.
“The ASOS is in an area where it’s close enough to the runways so that data is representative of what is actually going on out there,” Shani said. “But it’s also far enough to not read the exhaust that is coming out of the plane.”
The system is a great resource, Daniel said, but it does have limitations. It can only read the weather from a certain distance, he said, and it is important that they use their own observations from the tower.
“Let’s say there’s a thunderstorm to the distant north, about 20 miles out,” he said. “At that point, we’re calling it a cumulonimbus, a thunderstorm cloud, and there’s lightning. But the ASOS’s report is clear skies. The sensor doesn’t read anything over 12,000 feet in height and anything from those 20 miles in distance.”
In 2016, the FAA considered cutting jobs from more than 50 manned weather observer sites across the nation, including in El Paso.
“The argument from them would be, ‘Well you guys don’t have enough serious weather going on,’” he said. “They basically wanted to turn it over to the air traffic controllers.”
After facing pushback from weather observers, air traffic controllers, pilots and airlines, the FAA never moved forward with the cuts.
“We asked, ‘What happens when we do get serious weather?’” Daniel said. “If they gave it to air traffic controllers, imagine what happens at their most critical time. They have visibility, and then have to change the approaches of pilots coming in. They didn’t understand that it’s a niche job, but it’s an important job.”
