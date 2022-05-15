Amid widespread supply chain issues, it’s getting more difficult to turn on the lights at new developments.
Builders and developers in El Paso are facing longer wait times and supply backlogs on critical components for utility hookups, including transformers.
For the last couple of months, those backlogs have reached nearly a year for transformers. El Paso Electric said it is working through the issues and communicating with builders, and the wait times have shortened to about 35 to 40 weeks.
“We recognize it’s a huge impact to our community, to folks who are developing and getting these residences and businesses up and running,” said Omar Gallegos, vice president of transmission and distribution at El Paso Electric.
The transformer shortages are primarily for pad-mounted transformers. Those are the green boxes mounted to the ground in newer developments and neighborhoods. Shortages are also impacting the cylindrical transformers mounted overhead on utility poles, Gallegos said.
