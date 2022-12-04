Jon Barela

Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, left, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Novipax CEO Keith Schroeder announced the new manufacturing facility Thursday at the El Paso County Courthouse.

 Photo by Luis Rios

Novipax, an Illinois-based manufacturer of absorbent pads used in meat packing, has selected El Paso for its $50 million factory, which executives estimate will create about 130 full-time jobs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.