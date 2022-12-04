Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, left, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Novipax CEO Keith Schroeder announced the new manufacturing facility Thursday at the El Paso County Courthouse.
Novipax, an Illinois-based manufacturer of absorbent pads used in meat packing, has selected El Paso for its $50 million factory, which executives estimate will create about 130 full-time jobs.
The 210,000-square-foot facility is under construction in east El Paso County at 13829 Gateway West.
“Once we visited, did extensive research in the western part of the United States and visited quite a number of different areas, El Paso just felt like home,” said Keith Schroeder, CEO of Novipax.
The wages were not disclosed, but Schroeder said, “We will offer at market or above market rates for the different types of jobs.”
Novipax executives, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, joined other county and economic development officials to make the announcement Thursday at the El Paso County Courthouse.
“Novipax is a great example of the type of company that is investing in the borderplex region,” Barela said. “We are thrilled to have them as a part of our community.”
Novipax, headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., was founded in 1960.
“When you buy your meat at the grocery store, there is usually an absorbent pad underneath it and more than likely that is our absorbent pad,” Schroeder said.
The pads are used to soak up the liquids from meat, chicken or pork packages and extend their shelf life.
“About 70% to 80% of the market is ours,” said Vicente Lara, the new manager of the El Paso plant.
The company is developing the El Paso facility to be its flagship plant. Inside, it will include an innovation center, where Novipax plans to develop new uses for its technology in other industries, including health care.
“Whether it’s absorbing fluids in an operation or at the supermarket, we’re looking to expand into other markets beyond what we’re in now,” Schroeder said.
Construction has started on the factory, which is expected to open by the end of May 2023.
Novipax plans to begin hiring in January.
“We are going to be expanding into other markets where we’re not really too strong right now,” Schroeder said. “Our desire isn’t to just stop in three, four or five years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.