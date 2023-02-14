editor's pick Is El Paso’s doorbell-ringing dog America’s next favorite pet? By Luis Rios / El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios El Paso Inc. Reporter Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo provided by Micah Baier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, the dog that rang the doorbell for help at an El Paso animal shelter, is now in the running for America’s Favorite Pet.Earlier this month after Bailey was adopted, she got loose.A couple of days later, the brave heart pup made it to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso and rang the video doorbell, her head illuminated against the darkness in the camera.A shelter employee let Bailey back inside, and she was reunited with her owner, Micah Baier.Baier said Bailey, a husky mix, is now safe at home and is looking healthier every day.“She is definitely sticking closer to me more than ever,” Baier said. “We’re like neck and neck, and it’s become easier to train too.”Bailey, along with her brother Bill, another shelter dog Baier adopted, are ranked third in Dogster magazine’s America’s Favorite Pet 2023 contest. Photos provided by Micah Baier Baier said the first-place winner gets featured in Dogster magazine and a $5,000 cash prize. A portion would be donated to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Voting ends Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. PST.To vote for Bailey and Bill, visit americasfavpet.com/2023/bailey-86cc.You can follow the pup's activities on Instagram @billnbailey_excellentadventures. 