Since District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was elected more than two years ago, her office – the top law enforcement agency in El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties – has been mired in a series of controversies.
“It has been a pretty chaotic two years, and that doesn’t even include the campaigning. That was the easy part; I just didn’t know it back then,” Rosales said in an interview in late August.
Rosales took office in January of 2021, and her next election is slated for Nov. 5, 2024. But a vocal group of critics – attorneys, politicians, families of crime victims and, according to Rosales, an unprincipled media – are pursuing an unjust mission to end her elected leadership early.
“I’m just asking to be given a fair opportunity,” said Rosales, who emphasized that she began leading an operation that was built over nearly 30 years and is now receiving “heavy criticism” despite only being in the DA’s position for two years.
The attacks on her office were intense, she said, and they surfaced quickly.
“They started even before I took office, and it has been nonstop ever since,” Rosales said.
The public criticism against her and her office has been blistering.
In December of 2021, a botched court maneuver forced the dismissal of a murder trial for a retaliatory tactic and caused the presiding judge to publicly criticize the DA’s handling of the case, which allowed murder suspect Ivan Gabaldon to be released without a trial.
In July, Rosales was lambasted by another judge for her handling of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting case. From Aug. 15 to Sept. 2, more than 900 criminal cases have been dismissed for lack of attention.
The problems that her office has had with efficiency, Rosales has maintained, were partly a result of COVID-19 shutdowns, hiring difficulties, and the unwillingness of her predecessor, Jaime Esparza, to share information about the office’s organizational protocol.
“I did not have much guidance from my predecessor,” she said. “There are a lot of things that were never explained to me, that I never even knew existed until we stepped into office and we kind of started dealing with the other operating parts of the county system, the county auditors, human resources, things of that nature.
“My goodness, Mr. Esparza did not even allow me to move into the office until Jan. 1.”
Multiple sources who worked in the DA’s office during the leadership transition said that Rosales and her assistant were hired two months before her official start date so that they could better understand how the office operates. But, they said, there was little interest shown in learning the DA’s system of prosecution.
Most of the former DA attorneys declined to speak on the record about Rosales’ assertions because of their involvement in upcoming political races.
But not all of them.
“Her story is utterly false,” said Ballard Shapleigh, a longtime prosecutor and DA division chief. He was also Rosales’ supervisor during a period when she worked for the district attorney’s office in the early 2000s. Shapleigh was one of the attorneys not rehired by Rosales.
Shapleigh said he was ready to leave the DA’s office but reapplied because he thought it was his obligation to provide continuity for the office. He also said that the former district attorney, Esparza, provided clear instructions to his staff about the incoming Rosales team.
“He instructed all of us that, regardless of where we were on the political spectrum or who we voted for or who we supported, he instructed all of us: When they come in, they will have questions, and I want you to answer their questions, and I want you to be truthful and honest and be civil and be nice. Let them know how this office works and how it runs,” Shapleigh recalled about the time immediately after Rosales was elected.
“But they had no interest in knowing any of that, as far as I could see. No one ever came to me, I can tell you that,” he said.
Among the most repeated complaints against Rosales is that she inherited what was, by most accounts, a capable crime-fighting operation that had been assembled over 28 years by her predecessor.
Shortly after taking office, Rosales let go of many longtime attorneys, picking apart Esparza’s DA apparatus – an operation that many had come to see as an institutional part of El Paso’s legal landscape.
Rosales defended her decision to bring in her own staff as a manifestation of a new era for El Paso’s District Attorney office, new policies that required a team of like-minded people to carry its new vision.
“It would be bad management for me to keep individuals who had been longtime employees of 20-plus years under the prior administration,” she said. “The president of the United States gets to come and change his administration and he is not criticized for that,” she said. “Every elected official has the right to hire individuals that they feel will be loyal to their administration.”
But Omar Carmona, an outspoken critic of Rosales and an El Paso criminal defense attorney for the past 15 years, said the mass-firings of experienced DA lawyers was shortsighted and left the El Paso community with a limited capacity to prosecute crimes.
“If you want your own people, that’s great,” he said. “She was completely entitled to do what she did. That’s fine. But tell me you have a plan.”
On Aug. 24, Carmona filed a petition with the El Paso District Clerk’s Office to remove Rosales from office – a move that has set off legal jousting between the DA’s office and critics looking to evict Rosales from the district attorney’s office.
Rosales, through her attorneys Luis Yañez and Francisco Macias, responded on Sept. 2 by filing a “first amended notice of potential conflict” with the 346th Judicial Court of El Paso. It seeks to legally force County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal to “declare that she is disqualified” from overseeing the petition to remove Rosales from the DA position.
The county attorney would normally represent the state in an effort to remove a district attorney, but Rosales alleges in her court filing that the county attorney’s office is stacked with people she fired who are now conspiring from their new legal positions to remove her for political or personal vendettas.
“Specifically, one of the Assistant El Paso County Attorneys who is employed by the County Attorney’s office, Dana Carmona, is the wife of Omar Carmona, the Plaintiff in this case,” Rosales’ filing reads.
The legal document also names Nancy Casas, Jennifer Vandenbosch and Cheri Railey as former DA employees who Rosales implies are trying to use the County Attorney’s office as a political weapon against her.
Also pulled into the complaint is the alleged involvement of the tax-exempt El Paso online news organization, El Paso Matters, which the complaint describes as a “recently discovered” part of the cabal that Rosales claims is seeking her ouster.
The Sept. 2 court filing also refers to an additional “formal complaint” being filed against El Paso Matters and its CEO, Bob Moore, for “deceptive fundraising practices and violations of federal law” that, if proven, would affect the tax-exempt status of the nonprofit organization.
No other reference is made to the tax-exempt complaint, which presumably has been sent to the IRS.
A source familiar with the removal effort against the El Paso DA recently provided El Paso Inc. with a 115-page complaint – with an IRS complaint Form 13909 attached. It appears to have been drafted with the intent of requesting an investigation into Moore and El Paso Matters by the IRS.
The document, which is unsigned and undated, alleges that “El Paso Matters through Robert ‘Bob’ Moore is intentionally involved with political activism and bias and is engaged in deceptive fundraising practices and additionally being used to support illegal activity.”
Moore, in statements published in El Paso Matters, said he believes the DA’s Sept. 2 court filing is “an attempt by El Paso County’s top law-enforcement official to use the courts to intimidate and suppress a news organization whose coverage she doesn’t like.” He added that “El Paso Matters has not been contacted by the IRS regarding the alleged referral.”
According to former staffers at the DA’s office, the case backlog could be fixed with more attorneys on hand to shoulder the incoming caseload. Rosales agreed, stating she would like to bring on an additional “five or 10” attorneys to add to her team of 69 attorneys.
But it’s not so simple, she said, with private sector law firms luring talented attorneys with higher salaries. Plus, Rosales maintains that the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact her office’s productivity – a claim that has been challenged.
“COVID-19 can’t be an excuse for all time,” said Texas Rep. Joe Moody, a former assistant district attorney in El Paso who has hinted at running against Rosales.
“She is not wrong to say that this type of process has happened in the past,” Moody said about a slow-down in jury trials and the closures during the pandemic. But as far as the pandemic now causing backlogs and case dismissals, he said “it is disingenuous to say that.”
Rosales disagrees.
“I know some people are critical and are saying to quit hiding behind COVID,” she said. “I am not hiding. It is a fact. It is a reality. It is not just my office. If you do any type of Google search and research shortage of prosecutors and DA’s offices, you will see that it is a nationwide problem.”
Nelson Bunn, executive director of the National District Attorneys Association, confirmed that sentiment to Reuters in April.
“We’re seeing a prosecutor shortage throughout the country; it’s not limited to large jurisdictions versus small jurisdictions,” Bunn said.
The Reuters report, which queried more than a dozen top district attorney offices throughout the country, found that many are having problems finding and keeping lawyers on staff.
The effects of COVID-19, low pay, burnout and “concern about racial inequities in the criminal justice system” have all “made a career as a state prosecutor a tougher sell in the past several years,” Reuters reported.
But patience has run thin among those who say that a city the size of El Paso should not be experiencing blunders and case dismissals from their DA’s office.
“In El Paso we are a leader in so many ways, but when these types of things come up, it reflects poorly on our community, and it’s disgraceful. There’s no excuse for it,” Moody said.
Keila Reyes, the daughter of Juan Garcia Flores – the murdered man whose suspected killer was released after a DA blunder – agreed.
“We have laws and that is why we are supposed to have people in office that have experience and know what to do with our laws,” Reyes said. “If Rosales continues, we lose something priceless: our safety.”
Rosales said that the criticism does affect her.
“You do get saddened, especially when some of the criticism is coming from former colleagues and former individuals who you thought were friends,” she said. “Those are the hardest criticisms to take.”
Rosales said she has learned to deal with the criticisms directed at her, but added that her primary concern is the morale of her staff. She credits them with “putting in long hours and working to the best of their ability with the time and resources they have.”
“I know they are working hard,” she said. “And it is just a shame that all their efforts are being tossed aside and making it appear as if they don’t care, and like they’re not working hard, because I know it is quite the opposite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.