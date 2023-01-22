La Nube exterior

The building that will house the children’s museum was designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, with local support from El Paso-based Exigo Architecture. The lead designer is El Paso native Elaine Molinar, a founding partner at Snøhetta. The firm’s work includes the redesign of New York City’s Times Square, Europe’s first underwater restaurant, the Oslo Opera House and the Biblotheca Alexandrina in Egypt.

On a recent Tuesday, the chief executive of the company building El Paso’s children’s museum walked through the steel frame rising in Downtown with the project manager.

Darren Woody

“It truly is world-class in terms of design and modern elements,” Jordan Foster Construction CEO Darren Woody says.
La nube-fourth-floor

The fourth-floor ceiling is open and rises to the roof, following the shape of the cloud. The $70 million museum is funded in part by the quality of life bond passed by El Paso voters in 2012 and is one of the signature projects aimed at reviving the heart of Downtown.
LA NUBE MANAGER

Despite the building’s complexity, “we probably had four or five pieces out of 2,000 that didn’t fit properly on the first attempt,” says project manager Matt Pagliasotti, center. “Everything else was drop into place and move on. It’s astounding.”
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.