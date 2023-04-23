It’s a full-out assault. TV commercials running twice in half an hour, some with faces of El Pasoans you may know. Multiple flyers arriving in local mailboxes, volunteers going door-to-door, meetings with community and trade groups. The campaign is hard to miss.
But it’s not for a candidate or a party. It’s a campaign against Proposition K, the climate charter that will confront El Pasoans during early voting beginning Monday, April 24, and on Election Day May 6.
The campaign is the work of a group called Consumer Energy Alliance, a national trade association with a broad membership that ranges from major oil companies to chambers of commerce to small trucking companies.
“It’s terrible policy that’s circumventing the process,” Matthew Gonzales said about Prop K in an interview with El Paso Inc. He is the alliance’s executive director for the Southwest, and the mayor of Cimarron, a small town in northern New Mexico.
“They are preying on communities that are uninformed on this issue,” Gonzales added, referring to groups like Sunrise El Paso that are promoting Prop K.
“People will be voting on something that is to their detriment.”
Prop K is one of 11 propositions on the May ballot. If passed, it would amend the city’s main governing document to adopt a 2,500-word climate policy. It was created by the local Sunrise El Paso group working with Ground Game Texas PAC, an Austin-based political action committee.
Sunrise El Paso promotes itself as an organization led by young, radical El Pasoans working to end “the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics and elected leaders,” according to its website, in its fight for a livable and sustainable energy future.
Consumer Energy Alliance, based in Houston, isn’t the only political action committee campaigning against Prop K in El Paso. The El Paso Chamber created a political action committee called El Pasoans for Prosperity that’s sending out texts and mailers calling Prop K “the worst idea ever.” Then there’s Libre Initiativ3. Its anti-Prop K message can be seen on a billboard truck driving around the city.
The ground game
Gonzales has been on the ground in El Paso for about a month, staying at a Downtown hotel. He and a staff of one meet with stakeholders, business owners, members of building trade groups and unions, and regular El Pasoans.
“We want them to know it will have a negative effect for the average El Pasoan,” Gonzales said of the climate charter. “They stand to lose the most. With taxes already so high, some people may not be able to afford to hold onto their property.”
The alliance’s TV commercials are running on most El Paso stations, including Spanish-language channels, and more are coming, said Bryson Hull, a spokesman for HBW Resources, the group that started the Consumer Energy Alliance.
Hull said he could not provide a figure for how much had been spent on the TV commercials, which were produced in-house, and the effort in general until the next campaign reporting deadline of April 28, eight days before the election.
The Consumer Energy Alliance operates as a 501(c)(4), a tax-exempt organization that is not run for profit and must be operated exclusively to promote social welfare, according to the IRS.
Among its members are more than 350 companies and more than 550,000 individuals. But the names that jump out are the big ones: Chevron, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Shell USA and Caterpillar. There are trucking associations, farm bureaus, electric utility groups, local chambers of commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The energy alliance says its mission is to “help ensure American families and businesses have access to reliable, affordable, and environmentally sound resources,” using a mix of traditional and renewable “to meet the needs of our nation’s families and businesses, environment, and economy.”
On the attack
In a statement provided to El Paso Inc., Gonzales hits the climate charter hard: “El Paso’s Proposition K is anti-energy extremism at its finest: unrealistic, devoid of real environmental solutions and with zero regard for the real financial harm it will inflict on families, businesses and the city’s economy.”
An attempt to buy back El Paso Electric would wreck the city’s economy, Gonzales said, and stick taxpayers with a growing bill of hidden costs and consequences.
The city should expect higher taxes, job losses and fewer firefighters and police officers, the statement adds.
“The fantasy goals in Prop K demonstrate the difference between activist amateurs who demand the impossible and professionals with the expertise to achieve the art of the possible without putting reliable, affordable electricity at risk,” the statement adds.
Gonzales, who says he considers himself a clean energy guy, spends a lot of time in El Paso. His teenage daughter lives nearby in Santa Teresa, they shop in El Paso, and she says she wants to be a Miner and attend UTEP.
“I’ve got skin in the game,” he told El Paso Inc. “The matter means a lot for me. Something like this could change how business is done in the area.”
