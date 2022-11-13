As inflated prices continue to be an issue for shoppers, mid-range retailers in El Paso are seeing significant drops in foot traffic, while superstores like Walmart and Target are experiencing growth.
Yet recent data show a chance that mid-range stores like Dillards, Kohl’s, Macy’s and JCPenney could bounce back during the holiday season and Black Friday sales.
“There is still pent-up demand during the holidays,” said R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai. “If those retailers are able to skew towards home entertainment and other items being sought out, I think we’ll see improvement from where they are.”
Dillard’s locations in El Paso saw as much as a 14% decrease in shopper traffic this October compared to last October, according to data provided by Placer.ai, a location analytics company in New York.
According to the data, foot traffic at the mid-range retailer Kohl’s in El Paso dropped by about 13% this October compared to October 2021. JCPenney saw a nearly 11% decrease in shoppers at their El Paso stores and Macy’s was a 6% decrease.
“While some declines are to be expected as a consequence of sharply higher inflation and interest rates, these declines are unexpectedly sharp,” said Tom Fullerton, an economist at the UTEP College of Business Administration.
An argument could be made that shoppers have been busy online.
But a survey of annual holiday purchase intentions by the NPD Group, a market research company, shows that brick-and-mortar retailers have a slight edge.
The national survey found 46% of shoppers go into stores, while 45% surf the web for their products.
Hottovy said that while online shopping was huge during the pandemic, people now want to get out more.
“Even though we’re facing inflationary pressures, this year shows physical retail is really still important for consumers,” he said.
So where are El Pasoans shopping?
The data shows that Walmart and Target stores around the Sun City had a small increase in shopper traffic this October.
“Walmart and Target have benefitted from the traffic erosion at the higher-echelon stores in 2022,” Fullerton said.
Even with the data showing decreased foot traffic for mid-range stores, the data generally shows customer foot traffic rising from September to October.
Hottovy said those retailers can have an uptick of customers with families looking for stocking stuffers and individuals looking to spend on a budget.
“I think a lot of companies are realizing that deals and value are very much on the mind for consumers right now, ‘’ he said.
Adam Frank, president of local commercial real estate developer River Oaks Properties, said December is probably the busiest month of the year for their larger tenants.
Frank said he’s optimistic to see their shopping center parking lots full as consumers shop for gifts in person, instead of going online to sites like Amazon.
“I think people got tired of shopping online,” Frank said. “They want to go into a shop, touch the clothing and see things after being locked in their houses for a year or so.”
To prepare for the holidays, Robert Ayoub, president of local commercial real estate developer MIMCO, said retailers would need merchandise that is high in demand, and they should start their Black Friday sales in advance.
“Most of the businesses that we deal with could make or break their year during the holidays,” said Ayoub. “Even some of the national stores will do pretty good numbers all year, but they’ll double or triple in the holiday seasons.”
Superstores like Walmart began their holiday sales with “Black Friday Deals for Days’’ on Nov. 7. The lower prices appeared online first with in-store deals to follow.
Target also started their “Holiday Price Match Guarantee” policy on Oct. 6, where customers can purchase an item and request a price match if the cost is lower on or before Christmas Eve.
Dillard’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s and JCPenney have started their holiday deals by promoting gift guides online and having new Black Friday prices weekly.
While Hottovy said these mid-range stores can improve consumer traffic during the holiday, he knows how competitive the retail market is at any time of the year.
“It’s still a challenging environment, but I do think that we’re going to see a bit more rebound, as we look into the holiday season,” Hottovy said, adding that shopping in stores is still very popular with shoppers.
