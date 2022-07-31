The market for El Paso’s warehouse and industrial space is on par with this month’s weather: hot.
Vacancy is at a historic low, and there’s new speculative space being built quickly. During the second quarter, April through June, there were more than 20 projects under construction. They total more than 6.3 million square feet of industrial space.
Global real estate firm CBRE registered 11 new leases and 11 renewals, totaling more than 2.5 million square feet of activity.
Competition for scarce space is driving up rents. In its most recent industrial market report for El Paso, CBRE reported that the market-wide asking rent reached a record high of $7.35 per square foot. Rents for Class A space rose to $7.79 per square foot.
CBRE said the second quarter closed with tenants occupying 350,451 square feet more space than they did at the beginning of the quarter. The level of “net absorption” year-to-date is the highest ever recorded by CBRE.
“The El Paso industrial market continues to see strong activity and growing demand for space in the market,” CBRE said in the report. “As the stock of available space shrinks, the market has seen an acceleration of speculative construction and higher rates of pre-leasing.”
Stonelake Capital Partners, an Austin-based real estate private equity firm that has had a presence in El Paso since 2011, plans to soon break ground on a logistics park.
375 Logistics Park will include 1.3 million square feet of industrial space in Far East El Paso, near the corner of Loop 375 and Montana.
It will be built in phases on a 90-acre parcel of land, said Travis Eickenhorst, partner at Stonelake Capital Partners. A project price was not available.
Stonelake expects to start construction in early 2023.
Stonelake owns 36 buildings in El Paso, totaling more than 5 million square feet. It is the second largest industrial space owner, with Blackstone being the first.
“Through the ownership of those buildings, we’ve seen a really strong demand from warehouse tenants,” Eickenhorst said. “We’re developing another site on Emerald Pass, which led us to develop that (Loop 375) site.”
Eickenhorst said companies are expanding manufacturing and warehouse distribution operations in the borderland, and El Paso’s proximity to Mexico is a major driver of the city’s industrial real estate market.
“We’re really drawn to the market because we’ve done well with our other investments,” Eickenhorst said.
The market is just as hot in Santa Teresa. Jerry Pacheco, president of the Border Industrial Association, said there are now three speculative buildings under construction.
One is a 365,000 square foot building from Blue Road Investments, and the other two are 135,000 square foot buildings from Abyacsa.
Pacheco said of the 6 million square feet of industrial space in Santa Teresa, there’s about 8,000 square feet of space available.
“We have a superior business environment,” he said. “Real estate taxes are 67% less than El Paso. Imagine what that means on a $20 million building.”
Pacheco said the area has received funding to build a road from the north side of Santa Teresa to hook onto Paisano. He said the project is now being engineered and expects construction to begin next year.
The area also received about $20 million in funding from the New Mexico Legislature for the airport to create a logistics center.
“Our goal is to eventually land cargo jets there,” Pacheco said.
