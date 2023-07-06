The man who shot 45 people – killing 23 of them – at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019 sat in a federal courtroom Wednesday, nodding his head idly and swiveling his chair while his victim’s family members recounted the horrors of that day and their lives without the loved ones he confessed to killing.
“I noticed my dad was wounded,” said Genesis Davila, a teenager whose mother and father were injured, and her soccer coach killed in the shooting. “I was running to my mother, like in slow motion,” she said, describing the bloody, chaotic scene around her.
“I spotted him, the person who caused this pain, and I told my mom, ‘He’s right there. He’s right there,'” said Davila.
She struggled to hold her voice steady in the crowded federal court room, which was silent as the teenager gave her account of the Aug. 3 shooting. People in the sweltering public courtroom shook their heads, some wiping tears, as the teenager spoke.
“I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was,” said Davila, who spoke from a podium about 15 feet away from Crusius. “I suffer from PTSD from that day.”
Looking at Crusius she told him: “I want you dead. I hate you so much. Nobody invited you to our quiet city.”
Wednesday’s hearing was the sentencing phase for Crusius, who in February pled guilty after his lead attorney, El Pasoan Joe Spencer, successfully removed the death penalty from the federal case against his client. Prosecutors say that Crusius drove more than 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso with the intent to kill Hispanic shoppers in the border city.
Crusius, shackled at the waist, hands and feet, entered the courtroom under the custody of U.S. Marshalls. He wore a blue jumpsuit with faded “El Paso County Detention” print on the back and plastic slip-on orange shoes. He wore glasses, and his disheveled hair was nearly shoulder-length. His face was gaunt. Throughout the hearing, he rarely looked at the area of the courtroom where victim's family members sat.
Crusius now faces multiple life sentences for the deadly shooting spree. The sentencing hearing – slated for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Albert Armendariz U.S. Courthouse – will include the impact statements from family members who lost loved ones in the shooting. The impact statements will be considered by presiding U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in his final sentence for Crusius.
Guaderrama at times appeared moved by the words of the impact statements, at one point pressing his hand against his face and clenching his jaw as he listened to distraught family members.
Bertha Patricia Benavides, whose husband was killed at the Walmart shooting, spoke slowly and clearly about her partner of 31 years, Arturo "Tury" Benavides, who was 60 when he was killed.
“He was my whole world,” she said. “He had loud laughter; he was always joking,” Benavides said. “You destroyed all that. I will never get over it. I miss him terribly,” she said to Crusius.
When David Alvah Johnson was killed, “he was shot at close range by a coward,” said his widow, Kathleen Johnson. “We were devastated and forever traumatized by that day."
“I don’t know when I will be the same. It is possible that I will never be. The pain you have caused is indescribable. I hope the judge sentences this killer to the maximum penalty.”
Walking outside of the federal courthouse on Wednesday, Paul Jamrowski stopped to speak to the media about his daughter, Jordan Anchondo, who was killed with her husband, Andre Anchondo. Their two-month-old son, Paul, survived the shooting because his mother shielded him from the bullets, family members believe.
Midway through, Jamrowski broke down and ended the interviews.
“He took my child’s life,” he told El Paso Inc. His grief, he said, is knowing that Jordan and her husband “will not be able to be here with their kids.”
Federal court filings show that Crusius “admitted that he killed and wounded people at the Walmart because of the actual and perceived Hispanic national origin of the people he expected to be at the Walmart.”
Crusius also admitted, the court filings state, that “he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States,” and that he selected “El Paso, a border city, as his target to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States.”
Under Crusius’ plea agreement, he has accepted 90 consecutive life sentences and includes 23 counts for hate crime acts and an additional 22 hate crime acts “that caused bodily injury and involved attempts to kill 22 people injured in the shooting,” federal court filings state.
He also pleaded guilty to 45 firearms violations, 23 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence resulting in death and 22 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence.
When leaving the federal courthouse after Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Spencer declined to comment and said he would provide a statement after Guaderrama’s sentencing.
Sentencing will be handed down the morning after victim impact statements are completed, or on the Monday after a Friday conclusion, according to court filings.
After Crusius receives his federal sentence, he will then be transferred to state custody to be tried in a state case that El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks has indicated will include the death penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.