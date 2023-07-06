The man who shot 45 people – killing 23 of them – at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019 sat in a federal courtroom Wednesday, nodding his head idly and swiveling his chair while his victim’s family members recounted the horrors of that day and their lives without the loved ones he confessed to killing.

Crusisus July 5, 2023.jpg

Patrick Crusius, left, and defense attorney Joe Spencer Jr. listened to U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama during the first day of Crusius' sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
