It’s been a healthy couple of years for donations to UTEP, and it got quite a bit better last week.
On Thursday, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation announced a $25 million donation – the largest UTEP has received in its history.
“UTEP has such an incredible story to tell,” said Jake Logan, vice president for institutional advancement at UTEP. “The institution is really finding its voice right now. As a result, people have seen how important it is to invest.”
UTEP had two record-breaking years for donations. In 2020, the university received $26.2 million, and last year it received $38.9 million. Before that, the average for yearly donations was about $14.5 million, Logan said.
The previous largest donation, $12 million, came from the estate of Diana Natalicio, the longtime UTEP president who died in 2021. That donation established the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success.
Logan said Natalicio made more than 200 donations to UTEP over four decades.
In addition to the Hunt foundation’s donation being the largest for UTEP, it’s also the first time the university has named a college after an individual.
The Woody L. Hunt School of Business joins other high-profile UT System business schools, including the McCombs School of Business at UT-Austin.
UT-Austin’s business school in 2000 was named after Red McCombs, a San Antonio businessman and co-founder of Clear Channel Communications. McCombs donated $50 million to the business college.
In 2020, UT-San Antonio’s business school was renamed for Carlos Alvarez, CEO of the Gambrinus Co., which distributes Shiner and other beers. Alvarez donated $20 million.
“It’s a really rare thing to have a named college,” Logan said. “It’s a one-time thing. There’s quite a premium number we have to get to for us to name a college in their honor.”
The donation is set to have a lasting impact on how UTEP students, faculty and researchers understand trade and commerce between the United States and Mexico.
UTEP President Heather Wilson said Mexico is the United States’ second largest trading partner, doing $725 billion in trade in 2021.
She said 20% of all of that comes through this region and that there are opportunities for research institutions like UTEP to understand the magnitude of that trade.
The $25 million will support programming and recruiting top faculty, Wilson said.
With the gift, UTEP will create six distinguished faculty fellowships and will establish two distinguished professorship chairs. It will also establish a dean’s opportunity fund for things like student conference travel and special guest speakers.
“To have a business school that focuses on trade and commerce with our second largest trading partner, where else should it be but El Paso?” Wilson said. “This is where it should be.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.