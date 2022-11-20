Editor’s note: Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review is published monthly by the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness at UTEP. Below are three key takeaways from the November report.
Employment
Total non-farm employment increased in September 2022 on a year-over-year basis in the U.S. (5,546,000 jobs, 3.8%), El Paso (6,100 jobs, 1.9%), Las Cruces (4,100 jobs, 5.7%) and Juárez (22,100 jobs, 4.5%).
On a monthly basis, changes in total non-farm employment across the Paso del Norte region and the U.S. in September have been mixed: increasing in Las Cruces by 2,300 jobs (3.1%) and in Juárez by 4,200 jobs (0.8%) while stagnant in El Paso.
Inflation
In October, national inflation was 7.7%. While this is lower than in recent months, it is still far above pre-pandemic levels.
During the third quarter of 2022 from selected grocery items in El Paso, the prices of bananas (119.3%), margarine (66.7%), and whole wheat bread (59.6%) saw the greatest price increase on a year-over-year basis.
Trade
The El Paso port of entry continued to be the second busiest along the U.S.-Mexico border during the first three quarters of 2022.
The Santa Teresa port of entry registered the largest increase (39.6%) of the top 10 ports for both import and export flows in September 2022 when compared to September 2021.
