El Paso businessman and philanthropist Woody Hunt joins medical students, executives and staff at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to reveal the Woody & Gayle Hunt Medical Education Center.
On May 17, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation announced a $2 million investment in the Southwest Foundation for Osteopathic Education and Research to help expand medical innovation and education at the Burrell college. The four-year, private medical school was founded in Las Cruces in 2013.
It is a freestanding institution but is on the campus of New Mexico State University.
