Clifton Tanabe, Ph.D., arrived in El Paso to lead UTEP’s College of Education in 2018.
He quickly went to work to understand the unique needs and opportunities of our region so that he and his team could make a long-term, positive impact. He was proactive in reaching out to the business community, and he heard of the demand for a more prepared, skilled workforce.
Tanabe understands that a prepared, skilled workforce starts by ensuring our children have high quality education at every stage. He also knows the best teachers make the best schools, the best students and the best community.
Because a vast majority of El Paso area teachers are born, raised and educated in El Paso, it is critical that UTEP’s College of Education, which graduates 70% of our region’s teachers, maintain the highest standards of teacher education and training. Tanabe has been focused on making UTEP the premier college of education in Texas, even the country, so that our region’s student outcomes continue to improve.
By increasing the rigor of their UTEP coursework and by implementing innovative teaching experiences, the College of Education is preparing teachers for the challenges they will face in the classroom. UTEP students now participate in a year-long residency program, which incorporates intensive performance-based onsite coaching. Since its inception, the program has gained recognition at state and national levels, with Tanabe providing expert testimony on teacher preparation to the Texas Legislature in 2022.
Another important distinction for UTEP teacher preparation is a focus on graduating students who are bilingual education certified. Tanabe and his team are also addressing the important challenges of mental health and work/life balance with national CACREP-accredited mental health, rehabilitation and school counseling programs. They have also added innovative master’s programs in early childhood education, diversity and education, and bilingual special education.
Finally, Tanabe is ensuring the College of Education is pursuing groundbreaking education research that will contribute to UTEP’s recognition as a leading research institute. To that end, the college recently hired a new associate dean for research and graduate studies, Johannes Strobel, who brings a wealth of knowledge to UTEP and has a history of success as evidenced by the $36 million in research funding that his projects have been awarded in the past.
As a leader, Tanabe is pushing his team and students to continually strive for excellence. The high quality of the College of Education’s teachers directly impacts the 190,000 students in Region 19, our talent pipeline. Their success is our success.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a member of the UTEP College of Education Advisory Board.
