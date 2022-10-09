Halloween is coming and Spirit Halloween stores have crept into El Paso.
This fall, six of the costume shops have possessed vacant storefronts in El Paso strip malls. How exactly do the Halloween pop-ups open every year like clockwork? Seasonal Magic.
The company, owned by the Scott family, partners exclusively with Spirit Halloween to operate the El Paso stores, as well as locations in New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.
“We’re basically a franchise of Spirit Halloween. We’re the same company. We operate by all of the same policies and procedures,” said Kim Scott with Seasonal Magic who manages the stores here. “The only difference between our stores versus a company-run store is, as a family, we do our own leasing.”
Nationwide, Spirit Halloween had more than 35,000 seasonal associate and management positions open this year, including 1,600 in El Paso. The jobs offer flexible schedules and competitive pay.
With Seasonal Magic operating its stores to reach as many potential costumed killers, superheroes and princesses, they also compete with the online market. Halloween spending has soared nationwide and is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
“It’s an interesting brick-and-mortar retail store, but it’s hard right now with everything going online,” Scott said. “For us, for Spirit Halloween as a corporation and just for my family, the biggest thing we do is try to find a way to set ourselves apart and create an experience to drive our customers into the store.”
Spirit Halloween has a standard practice of temporary leasing, meaning stores pop up and vanish just as quickly in vacant storefronts.
“Spirit looks for a three-month lease,” said Nikki Balles, corporate director of public relations and communications of Spirit Halloween. “We like to locate our stores in power centers, strip centers, free-standing stores, major downtown retail locations and in major malls surrounded by a national retailer mix. Our flexibility is key.”
When looking for a location for a Spirit Halloween costume shop, Seasonal Magic considers the size of the space, Scott said.
“We try not to go to anything smaller than 5,000 square feet. That’s kind of our low-end, small blueprint,” she said. “What is really ideal is to get closer to 10,000 or 11,000 square feet.”
But the seasonal nature of the business means that the perfect space is not always available.
“Finding locations is quite difficult in El Paso and is our biggest hurdle every year,” Scott said.
Seasonal Magic has never opened more than six Spirit Halloween stores here, and Scott said they don’t plan to open a seventh.
“A lot of it is a real estate issue. We would probably open more if there was more availability,” she said. “It’s not that we have to only do six; we just do what the market is allowing us to do.”
While Scott didn’t share what they earn in revenue, she said stores are busiest in late October when last-minute shoppers scramble for a costume.
“The whole week leading up to Halloween is chaotic – like any other Black Friday,” Scott said.
Even if they are here for only a short time, Spirit Halloween stores do a lot for the El Paso community, she said.
“Seasonal stores bring in a big burst of revenue. Brick-and-mortar retail stores around holidays are popular,” Scott said. “It also offers more jobs for people. We have a lot of returning employees that are with us year after year, and it offers them additional income.”
Since the company opened its first store in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, in 1983, Spirit Halloween has grown to more than 1,450 stores in the United States and Canada.
When purchasing costumes at Spirit Halloween, customers can also donate to the Spirit of Children, a nonprofit started in 2007. The funds go to local hospitals.
For the El Paso stores, 100% of the donations go to Providence Children’s Hospital. Last year, it provided more than $181,000 to the hospital’s child life programs, according to the company.
Scott said the seasonal model is strange, but is better understood than it used to be and is needed to respond to the growth of online retailers.
“We’re in a culture now where convenience is important. It’s important to create a model in our business to make it convenient and easy while also being very temporary,” she said. “I would say the biggest thing about us as a company is just trying to create a good environment and experience for the customer.”
El Paso has Spirit Halloween stores at 7410 Remcon, 7051 S. Desert, 5917 N. Mesa, 1301 Lee Trevino, 9111 Dyer and 12145 Montwood.
The stores will vanish the first week of November, not to be seen again until next year.
