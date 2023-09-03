With the federal sentencing of the El Paso Walmart shooter concluded – 90 consecutive life sentences issued at a hearing in July – the upcoming state trial looms ahead as El Paso’s long-awaited opportunity to deliver local justice.
A gag order enacted last year by presiding 409th Judicial District Judge Sam Medrano is still in place, ostensibly to protect a future jury pool. It has cast a pall of silence over the case in nearly every regard, including just how much has been spent defending the gunman who killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
Joe Spencer, defense lawyer of the Walmart mass shooter, has declined to provide information on the size of the legal team he has employed and how much he has billed with tax dollars. Citing the gag order, he told El Paso Inc. that divulging the information “may affect our ability to pick a jury in El Paso County.”
“My hesitation is the more outside information that is disseminated to the public, the more difficult to pick an unbiased jury it will be,” Spencer said. “Justice has no price tag, or it shouldn’t at least, and it would seem there are other areas of importance to the public other than trying to make an issue that is not caused by the defense.”
Spencer was appointed by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in September 2020 to defend the gunman, Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas. The order states that Spencer would be paid $195 per hour – “the maximum rate for death penalty cases in the Western District of Texas,” according to Guaderrama’s order.
When defendants lack the financing to pay their own legal costs, as is the case with Crusius, the state must provide public defenders. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, typically two attorneys are assigned as public defenders in death penalty cases.
The preparation for the state’s case began during the tenure of former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza. When he retired, it was passed to then newly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.
Rosales’ administration quickly became mired in political battles and was crippled by a backlog of thousands of cases with missed court deadlines that led to the release of accused violent offenders. Under the threat of a petition for her removal, Rosales resigned in December of 2022.
In the rubble of documents and filings she left behind are a couple of letters that shed light on questions of fiscal responsibility in the state’s ongoing case against the Walmart shooter.
In a September 2022 letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rosales stated she was “greatly concerned” at what she considered to be an inordinate amount of tax funds allotted to the defense of the Walmart shooter.
She called attention to “what appears to be waste and a lack of accountability in the expenses by defense counsel Joe Spencer and his staff of 16 people being paid by taxpayer funds.”
The letter continued, “Since this case is now past the three-year mark and the defense team is inappropriately attempting to push out a possible trial date by at least another two years, for a total of five years in duration, we believe the above issues require your attention.”
In another letter sent to a group of agencies and attorneys, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Rosales broached the topic of fiscal irresponsibility more directly. She alleged that Spencer was initiating an “inappropriate effort to pit the state case against the federal case in an attempt to delay both cases.”
“The financial interests of Joe Spencer and his legal team have a clear conflict with the defendant’s ability to have his case heard pursuant to the 6th Amendment speedy trial issue,” she wrote.
Her allegation was that Spencer was delaying the court proceedings to profit from the continued allotment of tax money paid to him to work the Walmart case.
Spencer waved off Rosales’ allegations.
“The prior DA made a lot of outrageous accusations that were proven false,” Spencer said in an email to El Paso Inc. “This cost issue to the defense will be another.”
Spencer also addressed his reasons for seeking delays in the proceedings to prosecute Crusius.
“The right to a speedy trial belongs to the defendant. That also includes the right not to go to trial until his defense team has all the discovery,” he said. “To this date, more than four years later, we still do not have (full discovery). Has anyone questioned why after more than four years we still do not have all the discovery in the case? That is not on the defense.”
In response to an El Paso Inc. inquiry that requested, among other things, “a summary of the tax-funded expenses of the federal legal proceedings used at all stages of Crusius’ arrest, detainment, incarceration, and court proceedings in El Paso,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said in an email that the requested figures were not available.
“The information you’ve requested is not tracked,” said Michael Lahrman, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
$101 a day
The cost for the incarceration of the gunman at the El Paso County Detention Facility in Downtown – where he has been since the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting – is $101 a day, according to the office of the El Paso County Attorney. In a letter to El Paso Inc. from Ruben Nevarez, assistant county attorney, he clarified that there is no cost difference between federal and state custody, nor has the detention cost been any higher for Crusius than other inmates.
So, at that daily cost, the total bill as of Friday would be almost $150,400.
Crusius was in state custody immediately after his 2019 arrest and was transferred to federal custody from Feb. 11, 2020, to July 11, 2023, according to the county attorney’s office. He was then transferred back to state custody, where he remains today. He has remained at the El Paso County jail while in both state and federal custody.
With gears shifting from the federal proceedings to the state trial – a date for which has not been set by Judge Medrano – the tax-funded expenses to prosecute and defend Crusius continue to mount. How high they may go, at this point is speculation.
“It will be impossible to quantify the cost factoring in the length of the trial – the massive discovery and the possibility of decades of appeals that will seemingly never bring judicial finality in my lifetime, as long as the state seeks the death penalty for political gain, which it seems is what every state administration has done,” Spencer said. “There is a reason the federal government chose not to seek the death penalty.”
El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks defended his decision not to take the death penalty off the table.
“I know that Mr. Spencer thinks this is a political decision. It’s not,” he told El Paso Inc. “I believe the correct thing is for the jury to make that decision. Lawyers shouldn’t be making this decision. Judges should not be making this decision. The community, the jury, should be making this decision. To me, that’s not politics, that’s justice.”
Hicks, who was appointed to replace former DA Rosales, said his office is using a multimillion-dollar grant to pay for much of its Walmart prosecution. He said that “well over 95%” of the DA’s Walmart preparation expenses are funded by the grant, which comes from the Texas governor’s office.
“The salaries of the full-time employees who are working on Walmart, are paid for by the grant,” Hicks said. The grant is also paying for the state’s consulting experts, travel and other associated expenses tied to the case.
The El Paso DA’s Walmart prosecution team consists of four full-time prosecutors, two full-time legal secretaries and one full-time investigator, Hicks said. During the “strategy meetings,” the grant also pays for an additional four consulting attorneys, and the DA’s office recently received approval to bring in six new legal secretaries to help with the discovery phase, which runs until the end of this year, Hicks said.
The grant from the Texas governor’s office is providing a total of $3 million for the prosecution of the Walmart shooter. A little more than $2 million has been dispersed to the DA’s office this year. If the trial is set for next year, the remaining $1 million will be released to the DA for the prosecution.
If there is a change of venue, that may add an extra $1 million to $1.5 million to the DA’s expenses, Hicks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.