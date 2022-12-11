It was April 29, and I was at the Vision in Action mental asylum on the west edge of Juárez with my 17-year-old grandson, Chet.
It was hot dog day and volunteers led by El Pasoan Art Moreno had made their monthly visit to prepare a meal of hot dogs, sodas and chips for the approximately 120 patients. The food here is ample but bland, so this monthly feast is always a welcome break and a cause for great excitement.
Chet was struggling in school and liked to feel sorry for himself, so I brought him to Juárez to see what really tough lives are like. He immediately jumped in and helped serve the hot dogs.
Then I noticed him talking to a young woman. Her name was Erika. She was 17 years old and had been here several times for drug issues. She would get clean, return to her family in Juárez and relapse.
She and Chet chatted. Her English was excellent, and she offered to teach him Spanish. He was awed by the whole experience.
Later I checked with friends in Juárez. Could they help find some sort of aftercare program for patients like Erika – some way to watch over them so that they don’t relapse after they are released? But there was nothing available in the city even though drug addiction is an enormous issue.
I saw Erika twice more.
On Oct. 28, she was in a cell because she had been acting out. There were two other young women there – Gabriela and Daniella. What was going to happen to them when they went home and relapsed?
Then the terrible news came. On Nov. 21, Erika was found dead. She had been strangled.
In the meantime, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is much in the news.
On Nov. 27, 1.2 million Mexicans marched in a huge demonstration of support for him and his first four years in office. This was to counter huge demonstrations against him two weeks earlier because of his proposal to take more control of the electoral system.
Despite the high crime rates and a weak economy, AMLO’s approval rating is about 60%. This compares to 41% for President Joe Biden.
When I think of his first four years in office, however, I think of Erika and our total inability to find basic mental health services for her. I think of the west side of Juárez where I have never seen a government health care worker, where there are no health services. I think of Vision in Action which receives no government support even though it is the largest facility for the mentally ill in Juárez, a city of 1.2 million people.
The answer, at least in the short term, is the same one that motivates the many nonprofits and humanitarian organizations that work on the border: do it yourself. In this case, we are putting together a proposal to expand and enhance the medical assistance available at Vision in Action, and I predict that we will find supporters and donors as we have for other projects like building a separate dormitory for many of the women patients.
Will this help other patients? Will it be in time for young women like Gabriela and Daniella? Please contact me if you would like to help.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.