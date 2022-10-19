Nearly 7.5 million square feet of industrial space was under construction in the third quarter, the largest figure ever recorded in El Paso, as investors responded to a pandemic-driven boom in demand for warehouse space.
A new report from CBRE Group, the global real-estate brokerage, shows demand for space in El Paso continued to drive up rents during the quarter that ended in September, with the average asking rate hitting $7.39 per square foot.
“The El Paso industrial market remains out of balance with more demand than supply, even considering the new buildings under construction or in the planning stages,” said Christian Perez Giese, senior vice president and director of CBRE’s El Paso office. “We expect this situation to persist well into 2023.
“The good news is that demand for industrial space in El Paso is stronger than I have seen in 20 years, and our community remains on the radar for both users and investors.”
The availability of industrial property remained flat in the third quarter, and the net absorption, a measure of the change in occupied industrial space, came to 197,318 square feet.
There were nine new leases registered, eight renewals and a sale totaling more than 996,000 square feet, according to the report.
Giese says brokers are not seeing any cooling in industrial demand and transaction volumes remain strong.
“El Paso is benefiting from its connection to manufacturing in Mexico and its improved visibility within the northern American industrial community,” he says. “We are currently in a very good position for future growth.”
